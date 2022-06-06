9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 5th, 2022

The eighty-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 5th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
We had an amazing week with lots of great releases, starting with NVIDIA’s first production-ready graphics driver that includes open-source kernel modules, a first look at the GNOME desktop environment for mobile devices, and the availability of the HP Dev One Linux laptop from HP and System76.
We also got major new releases of the Firefox web browser, Ubuntu-based Linux Lite distribution, Debian-based Nitrux distribution, GNOME 42 desktop environment, Ubuntu-based Escuelas Linux distribution, and the ARM-oriented Armbian Linux.
On top of that, I take a look at what’s coming in Firefox 102 and present you with the Xfce apps roundup for May 2022. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for June 5th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 101 is now available for download with minor changes
- NixOS 22.05 is out with GNOME 42.1, Calamares graphical installer, and Linux 5.15 LTS
- NVIDIA 515.48.07 Linux graphics driver is here as first version with open-source modules
- Flatpak permissions manager app Flatseal 1.8 adds more useful options and improvements
- Linux Lite 6.0 is finally here with the Xfce 4.16 desktop, based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- GNOME desktop for mobile devices looks promising, here’s what to expect
- Xfce’s apps roundup for May 2022: new releases of Xfce Terminal, Panel, and Task Manager
- Debian-based Nitrux 2.2 switches to Linux kernel 5.17, adds full-disk encryption
- Firefox 102 enters beta testing with Geoclue support on Linux, improved PDF reading
- GNOME 42.2 release improves support for Flatpak and Snap apps, fixes many bugs
- You can now pre-order the HP Dev One Linux laptop powered by Pop!_OS Linux
- Armbian 22.05 arrives with support for Orange Pi R1+ LTS, Radxa Rock 3A and Zero boards
- Help shape Fedora Linux’s future by taking the Fedora Contributor Survey 2022
- Ubuntu-based Escuelas Linux 7.5 is here with Linux kernel 5.17, updated apps
- Tails 5.1 anonymous OS improves the Tor Connection assistant, updates to Tor 0.4.7.7
- Linus Torvalds announces first Linux kernel 5.19 Release Candidate
Linux distributions released this week
- Tails 5.1
- Robolinux 12.06 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.06 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.06 MATE
- Bluestar Linux 5.18.1
- Nitrux 2.2.0
- Arch Linux 2022.06.01
- Linux Lite 6.0
- NixOS 22.05 KDE Plasma
- NixOS 22.05 GNOME
- NixOS 22.05 Minimal
- ArchLabs Linux 2022.05.29
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 22.1.0
- Mutt 2.2.6
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-37 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-37 (Clang)
- xfsprogs 5.18.0
- Htop 3.2.1
- systemd 251.2
- Pidgin 2.14.10
- Snort 3.1.31.0
- Mesa 22.1.1
- CMake 3.22.5
- FileZilla 3.60.1
- tmux 3.3
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.10.0
- NVIDIA 515.48.07
- Ventoy 1.0.75
- OpenVPN 2.5.7
- GTK 4.6.5
- Mozilla Firefox 101.0
- Linux kernel 5.18.1
- Linux kernel 5.17.12
- Linux kernel 5.15.44 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.119 LTS
- dnf 4.13.0
Coming up next week
- openSUSE Leap 15.4
- New KDE Gear 22.04 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
