9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 5th, 2022

The eighty-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 5th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for your continued support, for all your comments, likes, shares, suggestions, tips, retweets, boosts, and whatnot. I want to thank and welcome everyone who followed us recently, as well as anyone who donated in the past to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Your help is greatly appreciated!

We had an amazing week with lots of great releases, starting with NVIDIA’s first production-ready graphics driver that includes open-source kernel modules, a first look at the GNOME desktop environment for mobile devices, and the availability of the HP Dev One Linux laptop from HP and System76.

We also got major new releases of the Firefox web browser, Ubuntu-based Linux Lite distribution, Debian-based Nitrux distribution, GNOME 42 desktop environment, Ubuntu-based Escuelas Linux distribution, and the ARM-oriented Armbian Linux.

On top of that, I take a look at what’s coming in Firefox 102 and present you with the Xfce apps roundup for May 2022. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for June 5th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

openSUSE Leap 15.4

New KDE Gear 22.04 point release

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 19 hours ago