9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 12th, 2023

The 128th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 12th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for your continued support this week by posting comments, liking and sharing our articles, sending suggestions and tips, and whatnot. Your support is greatly appreciated, as always, and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you, so thank you!
This week wasn’t so bad but it could have been better. We got new releases of LibreELEC, Audacious, SparkyLinux, EndeavourOS, LibreOffice, siduction GNU/Linux, and KDE Frameworks with lots of interesting goodies for your to experience and enjoy on your personal computers.
On top of that, the Flatpak vs Snap controversy continues with a new Ubuntu Flatpak Remix and Flathub announces their plans for 2023. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 12th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- LibreELEC 11 launches with Kodi 20 and support for NVIDIA GPUs
- Audacious 4.3 audio player adds PipeWire plugin, native Opus decoder, and more
- Flathub in 2023: new web experience, direct app uploads, and more
- SparkyLinux 2023.03 Rolling brings Linux kernel 6.1 and KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS
- EndeavourOS Cassini Nova launches with Linux kernel 6.2, bug fixes
- Ubuntu now officially supports Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit RISC-V board
- LibreOffice 7.4.6 office suite is available for download with more than 70 bug fixes
- siduction 2022.1.1 “Masters of War” arrives with Linux kernel 6.2 and KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS
- Meet Ubuntu Flatpak Remix, Ubuntu Desktop with Flatpak support preinstalled
- KDE Frameworks 5.104 further improves Plasma Wayland and touchscreen support
- GNOME 44 Release Candidate is out now ahead of March 22nd final release
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 6.2.5
- siduction GNU/Linux 22.1.1 KDE Plasma
- siduction GNU/Linux 22.1.1 Xfce
- siduction GNU/Linux 22.1.1 LXQt
- siduction GNU/Linux 22.1.1 Xorg
- EndeavourOS Cassini Nova
- SparkyLinux 2023.03 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2023.03 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2023.03 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2023.03 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2023.03 MinimalGUI (Openbox)
- SparkyLinux 2023.03 MinimalCLI
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20230306
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-3 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-3 (Clang)
- Snort 3.1.57.0
- digiKam 7.10
- Linux kernel 5.15.101 LTS
- Kodi 20.1
- Linux kernel 6.2.5
- Linux kernel 6.1.18 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.173 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.235 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.276 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.308 LTS
- SQLite 3.41.1
- Calibre 6.14
- OpenVPN 2.6.1
- Rust 1.68.0
- PipeWire 0.3.67
- NetworkManager 1.42.4
- Mesa 22.3.7
- CMake 3.25.3
- Samba 4.18.0
- GNU Octave 8.1.0
- Chromium 111.0.5563.64
- Ventoy 1.0.89
- Apache 2.4.56
- Audacious 4.3
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.27.3
- New GNOME 43 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
