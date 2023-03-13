9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 12th, 2023

The 128th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 12th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week wasn’t so bad but it could have been better. We got new releases of LibreELEC, Audacious, SparkyLinux, EndeavourOS, LibreOffice, siduction GNU/Linux, and KDE Frameworks with lots of interesting goodies for your to experience and enjoy on your personal computers.

On top of that, the Flatpak vs Snap controversy continues with a new Ubuntu Flatpak Remix and Flathub announces their plans for 2023. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 12th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.27.3

New GNOME 43 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

