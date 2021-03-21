9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 21st, 2021

The twenty-fifth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on March 21st, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been an interesting week with some great releases, starting with UBports’ Ubuntu Touch OTA-16 software update for Linux phones and continuing with System76’s long-anticipated AMD-only Linux laptop. We also saw the release of Audacity 3.0 and PeaZip 7.8, as well as the launch of a new NVIDIA GPU driver.
Ubuntu 21.04 and Fedora 34 are getting closer and closer to their final release and promise exciting new features. On top of that, I take a first look at the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 21.04 operating system for Raspberry Pi 4. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for March 21st, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-16 arrives with support for Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo+ and many improvements
- Fedora Linux 34 promises support for haptics touchpads and incremental Flatpak app updates
- New Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates address six vulnerabilities
- KDE Plasma 5.21.3 improves the new Plasma System Monitor app and support for GTK apps
- System76 launches its first AMD-only Linux laptop
- Audacity 3.0 open-source audio editor introduces a new save file format
- NVIDIA 460.67 graphics driver is out with better support for Linux kernel 5.11
- Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) is now powered by Linux kernel 5.11
- GNOME 40 Release Candidate arrives for public testing ahead of the March 24th debut
- Calamares Linux installer gained support for configurable setups for Btrfs volumes
- Telegram Desktop 2.7 introduces limitless voice chats, recorded chats, and more
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.6 adds an advanced OS features dialog and UI changes
- CentOS 7 and RHEL 7 received an important kernel security update that fixes 11 flaws and 16 bugs
- PeaZip 7.8 arrives with interactive extraction and a new portable Qt5 build for Linux
- First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 21.04 on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer
Linux distributions released this week
- Absolute Linux 20210319
- Kodachi Linux 8.0
- KDE neon 20210318
- TeLOS Linux 2021-03-14
- Li-f-e 20.04.2
- Bluestar Linux 5.6.11
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- PeaZip 7.8.0
- ImageMagick 7.0.11-4 GCC
- ImageMagick 7.0.11-4 Clang
- Gnumeric 1.12.49
- Linux kernel 5.11.8
- Linux kernel 5.10.25 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.107 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.182 LTS
- gscan2pdf 2.11.2
- Calamares 3.2.39
- Telegram Desktop 2.7.0
- WebKitGTK 2.30.6
- NVIDIA 460.67
- BIND 9.17.11
- XWayland 21.1.0
- Links 2.22
- Node.JS 15.12.0
- SQLite 3.35.2
- Linux kernel 4.14.226 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.262 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.262 LTS
- Audacity 3.0.0
- Eclipse 4.19
- IntelliJ IDEA 2020.3.3
Coming up next week
- GNOME 40
- Firefox 87
- Krita 4.4.3
- Fedora 34 Beta
- Tails 4.17
- PinePhone Beta pre-orders
- … and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!
