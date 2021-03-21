9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 21st, 2021

The twenty-fifth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on March 21st, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for you support and the love you showed this week on social media and here on 9to5Linux.com by posting comments, feedback, and tips. A huge THANK YOU goes to everyone who donated so far to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can help too by donating here!

This has been an interesting week with some great releases, starting with UBports’ Ubuntu Touch OTA-16 software update for Linux phones and continuing with System76’s long-anticipated AMD-only Linux laptop. We also saw the release of Audacity 3.0 and PeaZip 7.8, as well as the launch of a new NVIDIA GPU driver.

Ubuntu 21.04 and Fedora 34 are getting closer and closer to their final release and promise exciting new features. On top of that, I take a first look at the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 21.04 operating system for Raspberry Pi 4. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for March 21st, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 40

Firefox 87

Krita 4.4.3

Fedora 34 Beta

Tails 4.17

PinePhone Beta pre-orders

… and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!

Last updated 13 hours ago