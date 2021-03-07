9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 7th, 2021

The twenty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on March 7th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
We reached another superb milestone on Twitter, 7K followers
This week has been really interesting as we saw the release of Manjaro ARM’s first update in 2021, Arch Linux’s first ISO release powered by Linux kernel 5.11, which finally and completely fixes the touchpad on my Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, KDE’s Plasma Mobile sees its first major update in 2021, and Lenovo brings another ThinkPad laptop to Linux.
On top of that, Linus Torvalds kicked off the development cycle of the upcoming Linux 5.12 kernel, Star Labs finally adds Coreboot open-source firmware to its Linux laptops, Valve’s Steam Link finally gets ported to Linux as a Flatpak and Snap, and Canonical chooses to use Google’s Flutter to build future Ubuntu apps.
Of course, there are also the usual updates and releases, this time from LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, CoreELEC, IPFire, Emmabuntüs, SystemRescue, and SparkyLinux. As with every week, I top that with a new Raspberry Pi review. You can check them all out and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for March 7th, 2021, below.
Hot news of the week
- Linux Mint team announces that they’ll do a better job to inform their users about security updates
- Linus Torvalds kicks off the development cycle of Linux kernel 5.12 with a Release Candidate
- Manjaro ARM 21.02 launches with Xfce 4.16 and KDE Plasma 5.21 desktops by default
- Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 3 laptop is now on sale with Fedora Linux pre-installed
- Arch Linux’s first ISO release powered by Linux kernel 5.11 is now available for download
- KDE’s Plasma Mobile gets improved homescreen and settings, and many updated apps
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.04 arrives based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster”
- KDE Plasma 5.21.2 update re-enables key repeat by default and improves System Settings
- Star Labs adds Coreboot open-source firmware support to their LabTop Mk IV Linux daptop
- CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” Linux distro launches for Amlogic hardware with Kodi 19
- Collabora makes Valve’s Steam Link app available for Linux to stream Steam games from any PC
- openSUSE Leap 15.3 Beta is now available for public beta testing with many new features
- Canonical chooses Google’s Flutter UI SDK to build future Ubuntu apps
- IPFire Linux firewall distro gets first update in 2021 with WPA3 client support and faster DNS resolution
- Multiple new GRUB2 security flaws are now being patched in popular Linux distros
- Ubuntu 21.04 will offer a hybrid GNOME 3.38 desktop experience with GNOME 40 apps
- LibreOffice 7.1.1 office suite arrives with more than 90 bug fixes
- KDE’s Apps update for March 2021 is out to improve Spectacle, Gwenview, and other apps
- SystemRescue 8.00 launches with Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, Xfce 4.16, and improved exFAT support
- SparkyLinux distro finally gets a KDE Plasma edition and updates the Xfce flavor to Xfce 4.16
- Hands-on with Raspup on Raspberry Pi 4: Puppy Linux for tinkerers
Linux distributions released this week
- Sparky 2021.03 KDE Plasma
- Sparky 2021.03 Xfce
- Sparky 2021.03 LXQt
- Sparky 2021.03 MATE
- Sparky 2021.03 MinimalGUI
- Sparky 2021.03 MinimalCLI
- SystemRescue 8.00
- MakuluLinux 2021-03-05 Barebone
- MakuluLinux 2021-03-05 Complete
- ArchEX Linux 210305 Deepin/LXQt
- Qubes OS 4.0.4
- KDE neon 20210304
- BlackArch Linux 2021.03.01 Slim Edition
- Pardus Linux 19.5 GNOME
- Pardus Linux 19.5 Xfce
- Pardus Linux 19.5 Server
- Robolinux 12.03 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.03 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.03 MATE
- Absolute Linux 20210302
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.11.4
- Linux kernel 5.10.21 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.103 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.179 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.224 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.260 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.260 LTS
- Avidemux 2.7.8
- SciTE 5.0.0
- Webmin 1.973
- MKVToolnix 55.0.0
- Mutt 2.0.6
- Ventoy 1.0.37
- Chromium 89.0.4389.82
- Drupal 9.1.5
- LibreOffice 7.1.1
- Opera 74.0.3911.203
- Dovecot 2.3.14
- Tor Browser 10.0.13
- GNU nano 5.6.1
- Snapcraft 4.5.4
- Qt 6.0.2
- youtube-dl 2021.03.03
- OpenSSH Portable 8.5p1
- Joomla! 3.9.25
- PHP 8.0.3
- DNF 4.6.1
Coming up next week
- KDE Frameworks 5.80
- GNOME 40 Release Candidate (RC)
- … and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!
