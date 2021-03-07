9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 7th, 2021

The twenty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is out, for the week ending on March 7th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you for another amazing week!

This week has been really interesting as we saw the release of Manjaro ARM’s first update in 2021, Arch Linux’s first ISO release powered by Linux kernel 5.11, which finally and completely fixes the touchpad on my Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop, KDE’s Plasma Mobile sees its first major update in 2021, and Lenovo brings another ThinkPad laptop to Linux.

On top of that, Linus Torvalds kicked off the development cycle of the upcoming Linux 5.12 kernel, Star Labs finally adds Coreboot open-source firmware to its Linux laptops, Valve’s Steam Link finally gets ported to Linux as a Flatpak and Snap, and Canonical chooses to use Google’s Flutter to build future Ubuntu apps.

Of course, there are also the usual updates and releases, this time from LibreOffice, KDE Plasma, CoreELEC, IPFire, Emmabuntüs, SystemRescue, and SparkyLinux. As with every week, I top that with a new Raspberry Pi review. You can check them all out and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for March 7th, 2021, below.

Enjoy!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Frameworks 5.80

GNOME 40 Release Candidate (RC)

… and hopefully many other exciting news and releases!

