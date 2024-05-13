9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 12th, 2024

The 187th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 12th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.
This week we got lots of goodies, starting with Linux kernel 6.9 and Raspberry Pi Connect, and continuing with Fedora Asahi Remix 40, new Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux OS released based on RHEL 9.4, new KDE Frameworks release, and new KeePassXC, Mixxx, and PeaZip releases.
On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming GNOME 47 and Ubuntu 24.10 releases. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 12th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- KeePassXC 2.7.8 improves Bitwarden 1PUX password import and Passkey support
- Dillo 3.1 open-source web browser is here after a 9-year hiatus
- AlmaLinux OS 9.4 “Seafoam Ocelot” is now available based on RHEL 9.4
- Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” is slated for release on October 10th, 2024
- Linux Lite 7.0 is now available for testing, based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Xfce 4.18
- Meet Raspberry Pi Connect, a new tool to access your Raspberry Pi remotely
- Steam Client update adds 150% scale factor by default for 4K monitors on Linux
- Fedora Asahi Remix 40 is now available for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6
- Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) daily build ISOs are now available for download
- Mixxx 2.4.1 DJ App improves support for Denon, Pioneer, and Traktor controllers
- Rocky Linux 9.4 releases as another free Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 distro
- LibreOffice 7.6.7 is here as the last update in the series, upgrade to LibreOffice 24.2
- KDE Frameworks 6.2 arrives with many improvements for Plasma 6 users
- GNOME 47 desktop environment release date is slated for September 18th, 2024
- PeaZip 9.8 archive manager adds new CLI switches, new UI options, and Tux theme
- Linux kernel 6.9 is officially released with numerous new features and improvements
- GNU Linux-libre 6.9 kernel is out for software freedom lovers
Other GNU/Linux news of interest
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI launched as a new AI development platform
- NVIDIA graphics driver to install the open Linux kernel modules by default
Linux distributions released this week
- CachyOS 240512 KDE Plasma
- openmamba 20240510
- Rocky Linux 9.4
- Daphile 24.05
- AlmaLinux OS 9.4
- SparkyLinux 2024.05 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2024.05 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2024.05 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2024.05 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2024.05 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2024.05 MinimalCLI
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.9
- Cacti 1.2.27
- PeaZip 9.8.0 (GTK2)
- PeaZip 9.8.0 (Qt5)
- Chromium 124.0.6367.201
- Docker 26.1.2
- systemd 255.6
- PipeWire 1.0.6
- Mixxx 2.4.1
- Mesa 24.0.7
- Samba 4.20.1
- CMake 3.29.3
- WordPress 6.5.3
- PostgreSQL 16.3
- Qt Creator 13.0.1
- GCC 14.1.0
- util-linux 2.40.1
- KeePassXC 2.7.8
- Distrobox 1.7.2.1
- Dillo 3.1.0
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 126
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 7 hours ago