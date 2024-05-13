9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 12th, 2024

The 187th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 12th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

This week we got lots of goodies, starting with Linux kernel 6.9 and Raspberry Pi Connect, and continuing with Fedora Asahi Remix 40, new Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux OS released based on RHEL 9.4, new KDE Frameworks release, and new KeePassXC, Mixxx, and PeaZip releases.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming GNOME 47 and Ubuntu 24.10 releases. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 12th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Mozilla Firefox 126

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

