9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 14th, 2023

The 137th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 14th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This has been a terrific week with lots of goodies, especially for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Apart from all the KDE goodies that landed this week, we also got a new Firefox release, a new major Mesa graphics stack release for gaming, and several new distro and software releases.

On top of that, I tell you about some of the upcoming features of Firefox 114 and QEMU 8.1, and invite you to try out Ubuntu on a new RISC-V board. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 14th, 2023, below.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

…hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

