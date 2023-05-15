9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 14th, 2023

The 137th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 14th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This has been a terrific week with lots of goodies, especially for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Apart from all the KDE goodies that landed this week, we also got a new Firefox release, a new major Mesa graphics stack release for gaming, and several new distro and software releases.
On top of that, I tell you about some of the upcoming features of Firefox 114 and QEMU 8.1, and invite you to try out Ubuntu on a new RISC-V board. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 14th, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- QEMU 8.1 promises new PipeWire audio backend, improved RISC-V support
- Mozilla Firefox 113 arrives with enhanced Picture-in-Picture mode, a new password generator
- Parrot OS 5.3 ethical hacking distro is here with Linux kernel 6.1 LTS, updated components
- Ubuntu-based Freespire 9.5 brings custom GNOME UI to resemble Windows 10’s look
- Firefox 114 Beta revamps DNS over HTTPS feature, adds Cookie Banner Reduction
- KDE Plasma 5.27.5 improves Flatpak Permissions Page, System Settings, and more
- Alpine Linux 3.18 is out with Linux 6.1 LTS, experimental support for unattended installs
- Ubuntu 23.04 now works on StarFive’s VisionFive 2 RISC-V single-board computer
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 adds 64K page sizes support for ARM, new system roles
- Registration is now open for GNOME’s GUADEC 2023 event in Riga, Latvia
- Mixxx 2.3.5 free DJ software improves support for Pioneer DDJ-400, Hercules P32, and more
- Mesa 23.1 Linux graphics stack arrives with many RADV improvements, game fixes
- KDE Plasma 6 will ship with a floating panel by default, double-click to open files
- KDE Gear 23.04.1 is out to improve Kdenlive, Spectacle, Dolphin, and other KDE apps
- LibreOffice 7.4.7 is now available for download as the last update in the series
- DXVK 2.2 release for Linux gamers with D3D11On12 support, D3D9 partial presentation
- Educational distro Escuelas Linux 8.2 arrives with Linux kernel 6.2 and updated apps
- KDE Frameworks 5.106 improves Breeze icons, Plasma Browser Integration, and more
Linux distributions released this week
- XeroLinux 2023.05
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 Xfce
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 Cinnamon
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 MATE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 LXQt
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 CDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 Openbox
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 JWM
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.05.0 XOrg
- EasyOS 5.3
- KDE neon 20230511
- ExTiX 23.5
- Venom Linux 20230509 SysV
- Venom Linux 20230509 Runit
- Alpine Linux 3.18
- SparkyLinux 6.7 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.7 MinimmalGUI
- Freespire 9.5
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- KeePassXC 2.7.5
- Lua 5.4.6
- GNU Grep 3.11
- Tor Browser 12.0.6
- Mozilla Firefox 113.0.1
- fwupd 1.8.15
- snapd 2.59.4
- DXVK 2.2
- Linux kernel 6.3.2
- Linux kernel 6.2.15
- Linux kernel 6.1.28 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.111 LTS
- OpenVPN 2.6.4
- PostgreSQL 15.3
- Mesa 23.1.0
- Mixxx 2.3.5
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.11.0
- MariaDB 10.11.3
- lighttpd 1.4.70
- Shotwell 0.32.1
- OBS Studio 29.1.1
- Shotcut 23.05.07
- Gawk 5.2.2
- Chromium 113.0.5672.92
- Mozilla Firefox 113.0
- Docker 23.0.6
Coming up next week
- …hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
