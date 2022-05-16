9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 15th, 2022

The eighty-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 15th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week has been really great in Linux news and releases. We got huge news from NVIDIA as they finally decided to open-source their graphics drivers, we got a new Fedora Linux release for you to play with on your PC, and we got a new generation of the Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop with upgraded internals.
On top of that, I take a look at Fedora Media Writer 5.0, notify you about the upcoming end-of-life of Ubuntu 21.10 and LibreOffice 7.2, and give you the hands up about the latest distro and software releases. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 15th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) will reach End-of-Life on July 14th, 2022
- Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 Linux laptop starts shipping with Alder Lake CPU, QHD Display
- Fedora Linux 36 is here with GNOME 42, Linux kernel 5.17, and Wayland for NVIDIA users
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 launches with new features and enhancements
- NVIDIA finally releases Open-Source Linux GPU kernel modules for its driver
- Hands-on with Fedora Media Writer 5.0: new Qt6 UI, Fedora Kinoite support, and more
- Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) daily build ISOs are now available for download
- New Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates patch 17 vulnerabilities
- KDE Gear 22.04.1 adds more than 110 changes to your favorite KDE apps
- CentOS alternative AlmaLinux OS 8.6 is now available for download, based on RHEL 8.6
- LibreOffice 7.2 gets its last update before June 12th End-of-Life
- Latest Steam Client update improves the file picker on Linux and fixes multiple bugs
- NetworkManager 1.38 arrives with IPv6 and Wi-Fi hotspot improvements
- KDE Frameworks 5.94 open-source software suite is out with more than 200 changes
Linux distributions released this week
- Bluestar Linux 5.17.7
- Live Raizo 13.22.05.14i
- Wifislax 3.0
- Archman Linux 2022.05.13 Xfce
- AlmaLinux OS 8.6
- KDE neon 20220512
- EuroLinux 8.6
- Fedora Linux 36 Workstation (GNOME)
- Fedora Linux 36 Server
- Fedora Linux 36 Silverblue
- Fedora Linux 36 KDE Plasma
- Fedora Linux 36 Xfce
- Fedora Linux 36 Cinnamon
- Fedora Linux 36 LXQt
- Fedora Linux 36 LXDE
- Fedora Linux 36 MATE
- Fedora Linux 36 SoaS
- Fedora Linux 36 i3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.17.8
- Linux kernel 5.15.40 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.116 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.194 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.243 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.279 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.314 LTS
- GTK 4.6.4
- iptables 1.8.8
- NetworkManager 1.38.0
- PHP 8.1.6
- PostgreSQL 14.3
- Docker 20.10.16
- Chromium 101.0.4951.64
- snapd 2.55.5
- cURL 7.83.1
- phpMyAdmin 5.2.0
- Dovecot 2.3.19
Coming up next week
- Linux kernel 5.18
- KDE Plasma 5.25 public beta
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
