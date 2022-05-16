9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 15th, 2022

The eighty-five installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 15th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for keep being awesome, for liking and sharing our articles, for posting comments and sending suggestions and tips, and for supporting us. I want to welcome everyone who followed us recently and give a big thank you to all of you who supported us with donations in the past. Thank you!

This week has been really great in Linux news and releases. We got huge news from NVIDIA as they finally decided to open-source their graphics drivers, we got a new Fedora Linux release for you to play with on your PC, and we got a new generation of the Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop with upgraded internals.

On top of that, I take a look at Fedora Media Writer 5.0, notify you about the upcoming end-of-life of Ubuntu 21.10 and LibreOffice 7.2, and give you the hands up about the latest distro and software releases. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 15th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Linux kernel 5.18

KDE Plasma 5.25 public beta

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 13 hours ago