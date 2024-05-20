9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 19th, 2024

The 188th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 19th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got new stable releases of the Mozilla Firefox web browser, Rescuezilla system recovery tool, as well as the Endless OS and Manjaro Linux distributions. On top of that, I tell you what’s coming to the next major Firefox and PipeWire releases, and I show you how to install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu.

Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 19th, 2024.

Website changes

This week I did a couple of website changes affecting mobile users, namely bringing back the featured image for articles and switching to a different lightbox that allows zoom (thanks Paulo for the feedback!).

I’ve also removed the latest comments feature from the website as it was causing issues since the plugin I was using has not been updated in 5 years. I will try to replace it with something else as soon as possible.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 6.0.5

KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta

GNOME 46.2

GNOME 45.7

Linux kernel 6.10 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

