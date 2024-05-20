9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 19th, 2024

The 188th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 19th, 2024, keeping you updated with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got new stable releases of the Mozilla Firefox web browser, Rescuezilla system recovery tool, as well as the Endless OS and Manjaro Linux distributions. On top of that, I tell you what’s coming to the next major Firefox and PipeWire releases, and I show you how to install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu.
Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 19th, 2024.
Website changes
This week I did a couple of website changes affecting mobile users, namely bringing back the featured image for articles and switching to a different lightbox that allows zoom (thanks Paulo for the feedback!).
I’ve also removed the latest comments feature from the website as it was causing issues since the plugin I was using has not been updated in 5 years. I will try to replace it with something else as soon as possible.
Hot news of the week
- Rescuezilla 2.5 system recovery distro is out now based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- Mozilla Firefox 126 is now available for download with various improvements
- Raspberry Pi 5 official M.2 HAT now available for NVMe drives and AI accelerators
- Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” officially released with Linux kernel 6.9
- Endless OS 6 is here based on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm”
- Firefox 127 enters beta testing with updated screenshot tool, other changes
- PipeWire 1.2 Release Candidate adds explicit sync and Snap support
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.9 on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Other GNU/Linux news of interest
- Tails 6.3 fixes a vulnerability in the handling of PDFs by Thunderbird
- AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 adds Phoenix 2 support, Left 4 Dead 2 fixes, and new Vulkan extensions
- KDE ships Frameworks 5.116.0 with various fixes for Plasma 5 users
Linux distributions released this week
- MX Linux 23.3 Xfce (AHS)
- MX Linux 23.3 Xfce
- MX Linux 23.3 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 23.3 Fluxbox
- Tails 6.3
- TUXEDO OS 3-20240515
- Oracle Linux 9.4
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 Xfce
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 LXQt
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 Enlightenment
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 MATE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 Budgie
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 Openbox
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 JWM
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 24.05.0 CDE
- Mabox Linux 24.05
- EasyOS 5.8.2
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- man-pages 6.8
- Ventoy 1.0.98
- DBeaver 24.0.5
- LLVM 18.1.6
- LyX 2.3.8
- Ghostscript 10.03.1
- xfsprogs 6.8.0
- Linux kernel 6.9.1
- Linux kernel 6.8.10
- Linux kernel 6.6.31 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.91 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.159 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.217 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.276 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.314 LTS
- Docker 26.1.3
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.11.0
- VueScan 9.8.33
- LVM 2.03.24
- Chromium 125.0.6422.60
- Wireshark 4.2.5
- BIND 9.18.27
- AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 (DEB)
- AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 (RPM)
- Git 2.45.1
- Mir 2.17.0
- Tor Browser 13.0.15
- Mozilla Firefox 126.0
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 6.0.5
- KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta
- GNOME 46.2
- GNOME 45.7
- Linux kernel 6.10 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
