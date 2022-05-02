9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 1st, 2022

The eighty-three installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 1st, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This has been a great week with lots of Linux news and releases, starting with Arch Linux’s brand-new menu-based installer, System76’s Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS distribution based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as KDE’s Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 software suite for Linux phone and tablet users.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Linux Lite 6.0, Ubuntu 22.10, Unity 7.6, and GNOME 43 releases, and all about the new Xfce apps released in April 2021. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 1st, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 100

Tails 5.0

New KDE Plasma 5.24 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

