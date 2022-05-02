9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 1st, 2022

The eighty-three installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 1st, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a great week with lots of Linux news and releases, starting with Arch Linux’s brand-new menu-based installer, System76’s Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS distribution based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as KDE’s Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 software suite for Linux phone and tablet users.
On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Linux Lite 6.0, Ubuntu 22.10, Unity 7.6, and GNOME 43 releases, and all about the new Xfce apps released in April 2021. You can enjoy this and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 1st, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- Linux Lite 6.0 is now available for public testing based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” is slated for release on October 20th, 2022
- Pop!_OS 22.04 launches based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Linux kernel 5.16, and PipeWire
- KDE releases Plasma Mobile Gear 22.04 with lots of goodies for Linux phone users
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS gets first kernel security update to patch three vulnerabilities
- Tutorial: You can now upgrade Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- Arch Linux’s Archinstall gets a brand-new menu system and many other new features
- Fwupd 1.8 Linux firmware updating tool is out with support for new hardware
- GNOME 42.1 is out with many improvements to Software, Nautilus, and Control Center
- Arch Linux-inspired KaOS 2022.04 distro arrives with Linux 5.17 and latest KDE goodies
- Xfce’s Apps Update for April 2022: new releases of Mousepad, Xfce Terminal, and Thunar
- GNOME 43 release date slated for September 21st, 2022
- Unity 7.6 released for public testing as the first major update to Unity7 in 6 years
- Hands-On with Arch Linux’s new menu-based installer
Linux distributions released this week
- ExTiX 22.5
- Arch Linux 2022.05.01
- Zephix 5R
- KaOS 2022.04
- ArcoLinuxL 2022.05.02
- ArcoLinuxS 2022.05.02
- ArcoLinuxD 2022.05.02
- Voyager Live 22.04 LTS
- Kodachi Linux 8.21
- UbuntuCE 22.04.0
- Bluestar Linux 5.17.4
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 167
- OpenMediaVault 6.0.24
- Garuda Linux 220425 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 220424 dr460nized BlackArch
- Garuda Linux 220424 dr460nized Gaming
- Garuda Linux 220424 KDE Plasma Barebones
- Garuda Linux 220424 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220424 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220424 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220424 i3
- Garuda Linux 220424 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220424 bspwm
- Garuda Linux 220424 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220424 Wayfire
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GNU Debugger 12.1
- htop 3.2.0
- IceWM 2.9.7
- DBeaver 22.0.4
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-32 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-32 (Clang)
- Linux kernel 5.15.37 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.241 LTS
- FreeType 2.12.1
- Mutt 2.2.4
- snapd 2.55.4
- Pidgin 2.14.9
- Archinstall 2.4.2
- MAME 0.243
- LLVM 14.0.3
- VueScan 9.7.84
- HPLIP 3.22.4
- systemd 250.5
- fwupd 1.8.0
- GNU nano 6.3
- Ventoy 1.0.74
- PipeWire 0.3.51
- Postfix 3.7.2
- Tor 0.4.7.7
- SQLite 3.38.3
- Linux kernel 5.17.5
- Linux kernel 5.10.113 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.191 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.277 LTS
- Krita 5.0.6
- DNF 4.12.0
- LLVM 14.0.2
- cURL 7.83.0
- Chromium 101.0.4951.41
- Qt Creator 7.0.1
- SysVinit 3.04
- NVIDIA 510.68.02
- Telegram Desktop 3.7.3
- Shotcut 22.04.25
- GnuPG 2.3.6
- QCAD 3.27.2
- Snort 3.1.28.0
- MySQL 8.0.29
Coming up next week
- Firefox 100
- Tails 5.0
- New KDE Plasma 5.24 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
