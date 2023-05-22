9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 21st, 2023

The 138th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 21st, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux here.
This week we didn’t get so many news and releases. Still, we got some interesting ones about some of the new features of the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment.
On top of that, I warn you about the end of life of Linux kernel 6.2 and inform you about the new abilities of Xfce’s default screenshot utility. Check out the hottest news of this week and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 21st, 2023, below.
Hot news of the week
- KeePassXC 2.7.5 password manager adds a new option to allow screenshots, Botan 3 support
- Ubuntu 23.10 to offer improved management of PPAs for better security
- Tails 5.13 enables LUKS2 by default for all new Persistent Storages and encrypted volumes
- Linux kernel 6.2 reaches end of life, users urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.3
- AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and Rocky Linux 9.2 are out now as free RHEL 9.2 alternatives
- Xfce’s screenshot tool now lets you save screenshots in AVIF and JXL image formats
- System76 updates Lemur Pro Linux laptop with 13th-Gen Intel CPUs and DDR5 RAM
- KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment promises basic HDR support on Wayland
Linux distributions released this week
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.2 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.2 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 22.1.2 GNOME
- KDE neon 20230518
- Archman GNU/Linux 20230517 Xfce
- RockyLinux 9.2
- Tails 5.13
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-10 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-10 (Clang)
- DBeaver 23.0.5
- GNU Diffutils 3.10
- Nmap 7.94
- WordPress 6.2.2
- Docker 24.0.1
- exfatprogs 1.2.1
- VueScan 9.8.01
- GStreamer 1.22.3
- BusyBox 1.36.1
- CMake 3.26.4
- Ufw 0.36.2
- dnf 4.15.1
- IceWM 3.3.5
- Linux kernel 6.3.3
- Linux kernel 6.2.16
- Linux kernel 6.1.29 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.112 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.180 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.243 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.283 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.315 LTS
- util-linux 2.39
- PipeWire 0.3.71
- cURL 8.1.0
- LLVM 16.0.4
- Chromium 113.0.5672.126
- Lutris 0.5.13
- SQLite 3.42.0
- Shotcut 23.05.14
Coming up next week
- New GNOME 44 point release
- New GNOME 43 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
