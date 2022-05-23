9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 22nd, 2022

The eighty-six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 22nd, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week hasn’t got much Linux news, but there were some very exciting ones, such as the release of the Linux 5.18 kernel series, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) finally switching to PipeWire for audio by default, and a new Mesa graphics stack branch that promises another layer of performance improvements for gamers.
On top of that, I take a look at Pika Backup as the “Flatpak App of the Week”, and talk about the latest distro and software releases, including Kali Linux 2022.2, RHEL 9, Inkscape 1.2, and KDE Plasma 5.25 beta. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 22nd, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- Kali Linux 2022.2 is here with GNOME 42, KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, and new tools
- Inkscape 1.2 arrives with support for multi-page documents and numerous enhancements
- Rocky Linux 8.6 is now available for download, based on RHEL 8.6
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is now available for download
- Mesa 22.1 brings improvements for Elden Ring, Apex Legends, Zink, and more
- KDE Plasma 5.25 Beta is here with floating panels, new customization options, and more
- Flatpak App of the Week: Pika Backup – keeping your data safe was never easier
- Ubuntu 22.10 will finally switch to PipeWire by default and drop PulseAudio
- Linux kernel 5.18 is officially out with many new features and other enhancements
Linux distributions released this week
- Peppermint OS 5-22-2022
- Ultramarine 36
- Oracle Linux 8.6
- SmartOS 20220519
- Proxmox Backup Server 2.2
- Rocky Linux 8.6
- Kali Linux 2022.2
- Kodachi Linux 8.22
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- MKVToolnix 68.0.0
- Linux kernel 5.18
- DBeaver 22.0.5
- SciTE 5.2.3
- Webmin 1.993
- systemd 251
- Calamares 3.2.58.1
- WebKitGTK 2.36.2
- MariaDB 10.8.3
- Mesa 22.0.4
- Mozilla Firefox 100.0.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.9.1
- AMDVLK 2022.Q2.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q2.2 (DEB)
- VueScan 9.7.87
- Snort 3.1.30.0
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-35 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-35 (Clang)
- Rust 1.61.0
- snapd 2.56
- Mesa 22.1.0
- Cacti 1.2.21
- lvm 2.03.16
- BIND 9.18.3
- Linux kernel 5.17.9
- Linux kernel 5.15.41 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.117 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.195 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.244 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.280 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.315 LTS
- NVIDIA 510.73.05
- Inkscape 1.2
- Mutt 2.2.5
Coming up next week
- GNOME 42.2
- New GNOME 41 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
