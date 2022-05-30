9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 29th, 2022

The eighty-seven installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 29th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that are happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
Thank you!
Thank everyone for yet another fabulous week! Thank you for all your likes, shares, retweets, comments, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. I also want to welcome all our new followers on all social media channels where we have a presence, as well as to give a big shout-out to all our previous donors. Thank you!
This week we got some great news, starting with the arrival of AlmaLinux 9 as a pure replacement for CentOS Linux, and continuing with a major Clonezilla Live release for all your disk cloning/imaging needs, as well as a new major Alpine Linux release for fans of minimal, security-oriented distros.
PulseAudio fans also got a new major release of this open-source sound server that brought various enhancements and bug fixes, Arch Linux newcomers got an updated menu-based installer with lots of goodies, and Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update.
On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel on Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distributions and talk about the upcoming Ubuntu Core 22 distribution for IoT, as well as the GUADEC 22 conference. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 29th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Tutorial: Install Linux kernel 5.18 on Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distributions
- GNU Linux-libre 5.18 kernel is here for those who seek 100% freedom for their PCs
- Alpine Linux 3.16 improves NVMe support, adds GNOME 42 and KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS
- Clonezilla Live 3.0 adds APFS and LUKS support, powered by Linux kernel 5.17
- Ubuntu users get new kernel security updates to patch three vulnerabilities
- AlmaLinux 9 is now available for download based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
- Fwupd 1.8.1 Linux firmware updater brings more hardware support and new features
- Ubuntu Core 22 arrives for public beta testing with PiBoot support, remodeling
- GUADEC 2022 conference takes place July 20–25 in Guadalajara, Mexico, for GNOME 43
- PulseAudio 16 is out with Bluetooth improvements, Opus support in RTP modules
- Arch Linux’s menu-based installer gets a new disk preview, FIDO2 support, and more
Linux distributions released this week
- 4MLinux 39.1
- 4MServer 39.1
- TheSSS 39.1
- SystemRescue 9.03
- Trisquel GNU/Linux 10.0.1
- Snal Linux 1.18
- LXLE Focal
- ArcoLinuxL 22.06.07
- ArcoLinuxD 22.06.07
- ArcoLinuxS 22.06.07
- KDE neon 20220526
- AlmaLinux OS 9
- Pearl Linux 11
- MX Linux Exton Remix 220524
- Bluestar Linux 5.17.9
- Clonezilla Live 3.0.0-26
- Alpine Linux 3.16
- openmamba 20220523
- Plop Linux 22.2
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Calamares 3.2.59
- KiCad 6.0.5
- Links 2.27
- archinstall 2.5.0
- JWM 2.4.2
- PulseAudio 16.0
- WebKitGTK 2.36.3
- Perl 5.36.0
- Snapcraft 7.0
- FileZilla 3.60.0
- GNU Wget 2.0.1
- fwupd 1.8.1
- Calibre 5.43
- CUPS 2.4.2
- qBittorrent 4.4.3.1
- btrfs-progs 5.18
- Joomla! 4.1.4
- CMake 3.23.2
- LLVM 14.0.4
- MAME 0.244
- Linux kernel 5.17.10
- Linux kernel 5.15.42 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.118 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.196 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.245 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.281 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.316 LTS
- Krita 5.0.8
- WordPress 6.0
- systemd 251.1
- Chromium 102.0.5005.61
- Qt Creator 7.0.2
- Mir 2.8.0
- nginx 1.22.0
- Tor Browser 11.0.13
- Webmin 1.994
- Sigil 1.9.10
Coming up next week
- GNOME 42.2
- New GNOME 41 point release
- Firefox 101
- Tails 5.1
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 21 hours ago