9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 29th, 2022

This week we got some great news, starting with the arrival of AlmaLinux 9 as a pure replacement for CentOS Linux, and continuing with a major Clonezilla Live release for all your disk cloning/imaging needs, as well as a new major Alpine Linux release for fans of minimal, security-oriented distros.

PulseAudio fans also got a new major release of this open-source sound server that brought various enhancements and bug fixes, Arch Linux newcomers got an updated menu-based installer with lots of goodies, and Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update.

On top of that, I show you how to install the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel on Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distributions and talk about the upcoming Ubuntu Core 22 distribution for IoT, as well as the GUADEC 22 conference. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 29th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 42.2

New GNOME 41 point release

Firefox 101

Tails 5.1

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

