9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 2nd, 2021

The thirty-first installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 2nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
It’s Easter here were I live so I want to wish a Happy Easter to everyone celebrating this Christian tradition! This is also the reason why I’ve been so quiet this past weekend and why the weekly roundup was delayed a bit, but rest assured that I will catch up with all the great Linux news and releases that I’ve missed this week.
This week has been very interesting with the release of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system, GNOME 40’s landing in Solus’ repositories, another major Plasma Mobile update, as well as the arrival of the Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment.
On top of that, there were new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, MusE digital audio workstation, KaOS Linux distribution, as well as news about GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference and the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 2nd, 2021.
Hot news of the week
- Flatpak 1.12 promises Steam improvements, better support for TUI programs
- GNU Linux-Libre 5.12 kernel is out for those who seek 100% freedom for their PCs
- GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference slated for July 21–25 to future-proof FOSS
- Fedora Linux 34 arrives with GNOME 40, Linux kernel 5.11, and KDE Plasma on Wayland
- How to upgrade Fedora Linux 33 to Fedora Linux 34
- Plasma Mobile update introduces new app to listen to YouTube Music, multiple homescreen pages
- MusE 4.0 digital audio workstation arrives with tabbed UI and all new dark theme
- Budgie Desktop 10.5.3 arrives with GNOME 40 stack support and many improvements
- KaOS Linux celebrates 8th anniversary with new ISO release featuring KDE Gear 21.04
- Tails devs need your help to test the new Tor Connection wizard
- Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” is slated for release on October 14th, 2021
- Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 21 arrives with new gaming flavor, LXQt 0.17 and Xfce 4.16
- First Look at Solus GNOME with the GNOME 40 desktop environment
- Xfce’s apps update for April 2021 improves Mousepad, Xfdashboard, and more
- Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) daily builds are now available to download
Linux distributions released this week
- Nitrux 1.4.0
- RebornOS 2021.05.02
- ArchLabs Linux 2021.05.02
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.3 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.3 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.3 GNOME
- KDE neon 20210429
- Calculate Linux 21 KDE
- Calculate Linux 21 Xfce
- Calculate Linux 21 LXQt
- Calculate Linux 21 Cinnamon
- Calculate Linux 21 MATE
- Calculate Linux 21 Xfce Scientific
- Calculate Linux 21 Calculate Directory Server
- Calculate Linux 21 Server
- Calculate Linux 21 Scratch Server
- Proxmox 6.4 Virtual Environment
- MakuluLinux 2021-04-27
- KaOS Linux 2021.04
- Fedora Linux 34 Workstation
- Fedora Linux 34 KDE Plasma
- Fedora Linux 34 Xfce
- Fedora Linux 34 LXQt
- Fedora Linux 34 MATE-Compiz
- Fedora Linux 34 Cinnamon
- Fedora Linux 34 LXDE
- Fedora Linux 34 SoaS
- Fedora Linux 34 i3
- Voyager Live 21.04
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.12.1
- Linux kernel 5.11.18
- Linux kernel 5.10.34 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.116 LTS
- qBittorrent 4.3.5
- DBeaver 21.0.4
- Cawbird 1.4
- Calibre 5.17.0
- Duplicity 0.8.19
- VLC 3.0.13
- Pidgin 2.14.4
- NVIDIA 465.27
- Postfix 3.6.0
- OpenLDAP 2.5.4
- Samba 4.14.4
- GNU nano 5.7
- VirtualBox 6.1.22
- Snort 3.1.4.0
- CMake 3.20.2
- Webmin 1.974
- Telegram Desktop 2.7.4
- BIND 9.17.12
- less 581.2
- Linux kernel 4.19.189 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.232 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.268 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.268 LTS
- Opera 76.0
- IceWM 2.3.3
- Snapcraft 4.6.3
- Budgie Desktop 10.5.3
- PHP 8.0.5
- GCC 11.1
- Ventoy 1.0.42
- MariaDB 10.6.0
- ImageMagick 7.0.11-9
- fwupd 1.6.0
- Scribus 1.5.7
- Linux kernel 5.12
- youtube-dl 2021.04.26
Coming up next week
- First GNOME 40 point release
- New GNOME 3.38 point release
- New KDE Plasma 5.21 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
