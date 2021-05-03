Weekly Roundup

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 2nd, 2021

The thirty-first installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 2nd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

It’s Easter here were I live so I want to wish a Happy Easter to everyone celebrating this Christian tradition! This is also the reason why I’ve been so quiet this past weekend and why the weekly roundup was delayed a bit, but rest assured that I will catch up with all the great Linux news and releases that I’ve missed this week.

This week has been very interesting with the release of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system, GNOME 40’s landing in Solus’ repositories, another major Plasma Mobile update, as well as the arrival of the Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment.

On top of that, there were new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, MusE digital audio workstation, KaOS Linux distribution, as well as news about GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference and the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 2nd, 2021.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

  • First GNOME 40 point release
  • New GNOME 3.38 point release
  • New KDE Plasma 5.21 point release
  • New KDE Frameworks release
  • … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

