9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 8th, 2022

The eighty-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 8th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week started strong with the release of the Firefox 100 web browser, which finally enables GTK overlay scrollbars on Linux systems by default, a new Nitrux monthly update with the latest KDE goodies and a few surprises, as well as the Tails 5.0 OS for anonymous web surfing and communication, a major update based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.

Talking about Debian GNU/Linux 11, it received a major Linux kernel security update that addressed 19 security vulnerabilities. But the week ended up quite very slow on news and releases, so you can enjoy these news and the latest downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 8th, 2022, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Fedora Linux 36

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

