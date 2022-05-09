9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 8th, 2022

The eighty-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 8th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week started strong with the release of the Firefox 100 web browser, which finally enables GTK overlay scrollbars on Linux systems by default, a new Nitrux monthly update with the latest KDE goodies and a few surprises, as well as the Tails 5.0 OS for anonymous web surfing and communication, a major update based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.
Talking about Debian GNU/Linux 11, it received a major Linux kernel security update that addressed 19 security vulnerabilities. But the week ended up quite very slow on news and releases, so you can enjoy these news and the latest downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 8th, 2022, below!
Hot news of the week
- Firefox 100 is now available for download with GTK overlay scrollbars on Linux
- Nitrux 2.1.1 adds a new ISO for NVIDIA users and eases Debian package management
- KDE Plasma 5.24.5 LTS arrives with even more Plasma Wayland improvements and bug fixes
- Tails 5.0 anonymous OS is out now based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- Debian GNU/Linux 11 users get a massive Linux kernel security update
- LibreOffice 7.3.3 office suite update is now available for download with 88 bug fixes
Linux distributions released this week
- Tiny Core Linux 13.1
- Voyager Live 22.04.1 LTS
- SparkyLinux 6.3 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.3 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 6.3 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 6.3 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 6.3 MinimalCLI
- Linuxfx 11.1.1109 (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.1.1109 (Win10 Theme)
- Garuda Linux 220504 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 220503 KDE Plasma Lite
- Garuda Linux 220503 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220503 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220503 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220503 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 220503 MATE
- Garuda Linux 220503 i3
- Garuda Linux 220503 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220503 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220503 Wayfire
- Proxmox 7.2 Virtual Environment
- Tails 5.0
- Nitrux 2.1.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-33 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-33 (Clang)
- GCC 12.1
- Git 2.36.1
- SQLite 3.38.5
- Doxygen 1.9.4
- Docker 20.10.15
- VueScan 9.7.85
- xfsprogs 5.16.0
- Wireshark 3.6.5
- Mesa 22.0.3
- Snort 3.1.29.0
- Calamares 3.2.57
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.9.0
- SeaMonkey 2.53.12
- Tor Browser 11.0.11
- LabPlot 2.9.0
- OpenSSL 3.0.3
- Chromium 101.0.4951.54
- Calibre 5.42
- GStreamer 1.20.2
- Firefox 100
- Dovecot 2.3.19
- Rhythmbox 3.4.5
- Samba 4.16.1
Coming up next week
- Fedora Linux 36
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
