9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 9th, 2021

The thirty-second installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 9th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been full of great news, starting with the release of the GParted 1.3 open-source partition editor, the Nitrux 1.4 Linux distribution, the Cawbird 1.4 Twitter client, the KDE Frameworks 5.82 software suite, as well as the Armbian 21.05 ARM distro.

On top of that, I take a first look at the elementary OS 6 beta, Star Labs kicks off pre-orders for its brand-new StarBook Mk V Linux laptop, UBports calls for testing for their upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update, and Rocky Linux 8.3 and Linux kernel 5.13 now have a Release Candidate ready for public testing.

Lastly, the Ubuntu 18.04 flavors (e.g. Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Kylin) have reached end of life at the end of April 2021 after their 3-year support period, so users now have to upgrade to the 20.04 LTS release. Also, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) reached end of standard support and it has now transitioned to Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) for the next 3 years, until April 2024.

You can enjoy these and much in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 9th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

First GNOME 40 point release

First KDE Gear 21.04 point release

KDE Plasma 5.22 beta release

… and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

