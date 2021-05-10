9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 9th, 2021

The thirty-second installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 9th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been full of great news, starting with the release of the GParted 1.3 open-source partition editor, the Nitrux 1.4 Linux distribution, the Cawbird 1.4 Twitter client, the KDE Frameworks 5.82 software suite, as well as the Armbian 21.05 ARM distro.
On top of that, I take a first look at the elementary OS 6 beta, Star Labs kicks off pre-orders for its brand-new StarBook Mk V Linux laptop, UBports calls for testing for their upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update, and Rocky Linux 8.3 and Linux kernel 5.13 now have a Release Candidate ready for public testing.
Lastly, the Ubuntu 18.04 flavors (e.g. Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Studio, and Ubuntu Kylin) have reached end of life at the end of April 2021 after their 3-year support period, so users now have to upgrade to the 20.04 LTS release. Also, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) reached end of standard support and it has now transitioned to Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) for the next 3 years, until April 2024.
You can enjoy these and much in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 9th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Rocky Linux 8.3 Release Candidate is now ready for public testing
- GParted 1.3 open-source partition editor improves exFAT support
- First Look: elementary OS 6 enters Beta with new installer, dark theme, and more
- KDE Plasma 5.21.5 arrives as the last update in the series with more bug fixes
- Here are Collabora’s contributions to Linux kernel 5.12
- Nitrux 1.4 is one of the first distros to support Linux kernel 5.12
- GNOME 3.38.6 desktop environment point release is out with various bug fixes
- Cawbird 1.4 Twitter client brings many new features and improvements
- StarBook Mk V Linux laptop is now available for pre-order
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 arrives on May 12th with NFC support and other improvements
- LibreOffice 7.1.3 office suite point release fixes more than 100 bugs
- Ubuntu 18.04 flavors reach end of life after their 3-year support period
- KDE Frameworks 5.82 open-source software suite arrives with more than 200 changes
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) officially transitions to Extended Security Maintenance (ESM)
- Armbian 21.05 is out with support for Linux kernel 5.11 and the Orange Pi R1 Plus SBC
- Linus Torvalds announces the first Linux kernel 5.13 Release Candidate
Linux distributions released this week
- Swift Linux 19.4.0 Taylor Swift
- Swift Linux 19.4.0 Hannah Montana
- Swift Linux 19.4.0 Interstate
- Swift Linux 19.4.0 Twilight Zone
- Freespire 7.5
- SystemRescue 8.03
- Bluestar Linux 5.12.1
- Mabox Linux 21.05
- IPFire 2.25 Core Update 156
- Salient OS 21.05 KDE Plasma
- Salient OS 21.05 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.4 GNOME
- KDE neon 20210506
- Plamo Linux 7.3
- GParted Live 1.3.0-1
- SparkyLinux 5.15 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 5.15 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 5.15 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 5.15 MinimalCLI
- TheSSS 36.1
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- SageMath 9.3
- Nuvola Player 4.22.0
- PuTTY 0.75
- Kodi 19.1
- MariaDB 10.5.10
- Cawbird 1.4.1
- Ventoy 1.0.43
- LVM 2.03.12
- Linux kernel 5.12.2
- Linux kernel 5.11.19
- Linux kernel 5.10.35 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.117 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.190 LTS
- systemd 248.2
- KiCad 5.1.10
- IceWM 2.3.4
- Rust 1.52.0
- LibreOffice 7.1.3
- Qt 6.1.0
- Opera 76.0.4017.107
- Mesa 21.1.0
- Qt Creator 4.15.0
- ImageMagick 7.0.11.11
- Mozilla Firefox 88.0.1
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.10.1
- PHP 8.0.6
- mutt 2.0.7
- Exim 4.94.2
- Apache OpenOffice 4.1.10
- GTK 4.2.1
Coming up next week
- First GNOME 40 point release
- First KDE Gear 21.04 point release
- KDE Plasma 5.22 beta release
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
