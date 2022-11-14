9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 13th, 2022

The 111th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 13th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week was a bit slow in news and releases, probably due to the Ubuntu Summit 2022 event that took place in Prague, Czech Republic, but we still got a few goodies like new AlmaLinux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases, as well as a major DXVK release that should please many Linux gamers out there.

On top of that, the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 distribution now has a release date and Thunderbird developers share some of the major changes coming to the popular email client next year. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 13th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Fedora Linux 37

Mozilla Firefox 107

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

