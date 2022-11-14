9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 13th, 2022

The 111th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 13th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week was a bit slow in news and releases, probably due to the Ubuntu Summit 2022 event that took place in Prague, Czech Republic, but we still got a few goodies like new AlmaLinux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases, as well as a major DXVK release that should please many Linux gamers out there.
On top of that, the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 distribution now has a release date and Thunderbird developers share some of the major changes coming to the popular email client next year. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 13th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Plasma 5.26.3 continues to improve the Plasma Wayland session, fixes various issues
- Clonezilla Live 3.0.2 disk cloning/imaging utility is here with Linux kernel 6.0
- Fwupd 1.8.7 adds support for more Star Labs Linux laptops, Intel discrete GPUs
- Thunderbird’s “Supernova” release promises revamped Calendar UI, Firefox Sync support
- DXVK 2.0 arrives with major changes and improved support for many games
- CentOS alternative AlmaLinux 8.7 is out with security improvements, new packages
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7 is officially out with new capabilities and system roles
- Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” release date slated for April 20th, 2023
Linux distributions released this week
- EasyOS 4.5
- Alpine Linux 3.16.3
- GnoppixNG 22
- AlmaLinux 8.7
- Clonezilla Live 3.2.0
- Bluestar Linux 6.0.7
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- MKVToolnix 72.0.0
- Mutt 2.2.9
- MPV 0.35.0
- Linux kernel 6.0.8
- Linux kernel 5.15.78 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.154 LTS
- DXVK 2.0
- AMDVLK 2022.Q4.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q4.2 (DEB)
- Tor 0.4.7.11
- PostgreSQL 15.1
- LVM 2.03.17
- PipeWire 0.3.60
- Wine 7.0.1
- fwupd 1.8.7
- Chromium 107.0.5304.110
- IceWM 3.2.1
- systemd 252.1
- Mesa 22.2.3
- MariaDB 10.9.4
- GNU Texinfo 7.0
- Telegram Desktop 4.3.1
- GNU Bash 5.2.9
Coming up next week
- Fedora Linux 37
- Mozilla Firefox 107
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
