9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 14th, 2021

The fifty-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 14th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This has been yet another great week with cool Linux news, starting with Valve’s SteamOS 3.0, which will be available for download after Steam Deck’s launch in February 2022, and continuing with the latest Raspberry Pi OS release based on Debian Bullseye.

This week also brought good news for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment with new Plasma and Frameworks releases, a new major release of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser, new kernel security updates for Ubuntu users, and new updates to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and AlmaLinux OS.

On top of that, I take a look at an unofficial LineageOS build for Raspberry Pi 4 computers based on Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 14th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Ubuntu Touch OTA-20

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

