9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 14th, 2021

The fifty-nine installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 14th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for being so awesome this week by posting comments, sharing, retweeting, sending tips and suggestions, and for all the love you showed for 9to5Linux. I also want to give a warm welcome to all our new followers on the social media channels where we’re present, and big thank you to everyone who donated so far!
This has been yet another great week with cool Linux news, starting with Valve’s SteamOS 3.0, which will be available for download after Steam Deck’s launch in February 2022, and continuing with the latest Raspberry Pi OS release based on Debian Bullseye.
This week also brought good news for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment with new Plasma and Frameworks releases, a new major release of the Tor Browser anonymous web browser, new kernel security updates for Ubuntu users, and new updates to Red Hat Enterprise Linux and AlmaLinux OS.
On top of that, I take a look at an unofficial LineageOS build for Raspberry Pi 4 computers based on Google’s Android 12 mobile operating system. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 14th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Official Raspberry Pi OS is now based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- Tor Browser 11 anonymous web browser arrives with new look and feel
- Canonical releases new Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates to fix 13 vulnerabilities
- Canonical’s Multipass makes it easier to run Ubuntu VMs on Apple M1 Macs
- KDE Plasma 5.23.3 improves the Wayland session, adds Plasma 5.24’s focus ring feature
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 is here with updated components and many improvements
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 arrives on November 19th with Pixel 2 support in the UBports Installer
- AlmaLinux OS 8.5 is here with new repositories and SCAP profiles, updated components
- First Look: Android 12 on Raspberry Pi 4
- Valve says SteamOS 3.0 will be available for everyone to download and install
- KDE Frameworks 5.88 arrives to make the Plasma desktop faster and more enjoyable
- PeaZip 8.3 open-source archive manager brings better Xfce integration, new Linux features
- Linus Torvalds announces the first Linux 5.16 kernel Release Candidate
Linux distributions released this week
- Rescatux 0.74
- Bluestar Linux 5.15.2
- Septor Linux 2021.5
- AlmaLinux OS 8.5
- Alpine Linux 3.14.3
- SparkyLinux 6.1 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.1 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 6.1 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 6.1 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 6.1 MinimalCLI
- ArcoLinux L 21.11.05
- ArcoLinuxS 21.11.05
- ArcoLinuxD 21.11.05
- Kodachi Linux 8.14
- Raspberry Pi OS 2021-10-30
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 21.2.5
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.3.1
- MKVToolNix 63.0.0
- BleachBit 4.4.2
- PeaZip 8.3.0
- Ventoy 1.0.61
- Telegram Desktop 3.2.4
- Linux kernel 5.15.2
- Linux kernel 5.14.18
- Linux kernel 5.10.79 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.159 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.217 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.255 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.290 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.292 LTS
- Calibre 5.32
- KiCad 5.1.12
- PostgreSQL 14.1
- Audacity 3.1.1
- systemd 249.6
- WordPress 5.8.2
- cURL 7.80.0
- Duplicity 0.8.21
- Samba 4.15.2
- Calamares 3.2.46
- Opera 81.0.4196.37
- SciTE 5.1.5
- TigerVNC 1.12.0
- Tor Browser 11.0
- MariaDB 10.6.5
- Juju 2.9.18
- Postfix 3.6.3
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-20
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 3 hours ago