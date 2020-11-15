Weekly Roundup

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 15th, 2020

Marius Nestorby Marius Nestor
Weekly Roundup November 15th


The seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 15th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Once again, I want to start the weekly roundup by thanking everyone who followed 9to5Linux or me on social media. We’re nearing 5K followers on Twitter and that’s really awesome!

Also, I want to thank again to everyone who donated so far, you know who you are and you’re awesome! If you’re reading this or you’re new here and you want to help me keep this Linux website alive for as long as possible please consider donating. Every amount is welcome!

It’s been a great week for Linux news and there were quite some exciting announcement from Intel, KDE and PINE64, but let’s not forget about the new Linux kernel releases and all the cool distros and apps that had new releases this week. Let’s get started, shall we?

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

  • Mozilla Firefox 83
  • Tails 4.13
  • New GNOME 3.36 point release
  • New GNOME 3.38 point release
  • … and hopefully many other exciting news!

Last updated 2 days ago

You might also like

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine)

Ubuntu 19.10 “Eoan Ermine” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1

OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 “Mercury” Released, This Is What’s New

GNOME 3.36

GNOME 3.36.5 Desktop Update Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

LMDE 4 beta

Linux Mint Debian Edition 4 Beta Is Now Available for Download

Manjaro Linux 19 MATE

Manjaro Linux 19.0 MATE Edition Is Out Now with MATE 1.24 Desktop

OTA-13

Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released with Support for Sony Xperia X and OnePlus 3/3T

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × three =

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.