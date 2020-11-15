9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 15th, 2020

The seventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 15th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Once again, I want to start the weekly roundup by thanking everyone who followed 9to5Linux or me on social media. We’re nearing 5K followers on Twitter and that’s really awesome!
Also, I want to thank again to everyone who donated so far, you know who you are and you’re awesome! If you’re reading this or you’re new here and you want to help me keep this Linux website alive for as long as possible please consider donating. Every amount is welcome!
It’s been a great week for Linux news and there were quite some exciting announcement from Intel, KDE and PINE64, but let’s not forget about the new Linux kernel releases and all the cool distros and apps that had new releases this week. Let’s get started, shall we?
Hot news of the week
- Giara launched as a new Reddit app for the Linux desktop
- KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment promises a new System Monitor app
- System76 launched a new Galago Pro Linux laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
- KDE Plasma 5.20.3 desktop update arrived with more than 30 bug fixes
- All supported Ubuntu releases received new Linux kernel security updates
- New Intel vulnerabilities were patched in all supported Ubuntu releases and a regression too
- Debian Project selected the default theme for Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- KDE Frameworks 5.76 arrived with more improvements for Plasma desktop and apps
- PinePhone KDE Community Edition launched with Plasma Mobile UI and convergence
Linux distributions released this week
- BakAndImgCD 35.0
- PrimTux 6 Debian
- PrimTux 6 Ubuntu
- Kodachi Linux 7.6
- ArcoLinux 20.11.9
- ArcoLinuxD 20.11.9
- Oracle Linux 8.3 (new maintenance release base on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3)
- Endian Firewall 3.3.2
- CentOS 7.9 (new maintenance release based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9)
- SlackEX 201112 (the first release to ship with the latest Enlightenment desktop by default)
- Archman Linux 2020-11-12 KDE
- Proxmox 1.0 Backup Server (a new backup/recovery focused Linux server distro)
- MX Linux 19.3 (a new maintenance update based on Debian GNU/Linux 10.6)
- MX Linux 19.3 AHS
- MX Linux 19.3 KDE
- Clonezilla Live 2.7.0-10 (a new major release powered by Linux kernel 5.9)
- Feren OS 2020.11 (a new major release based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS)
- Endless OS 3.9.0
- Ultimate Edition 6.6 Gamers
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 7.2.5
- GNU Bison 3.7.4
- ImageMagick 7.0.10.38
- Snapcraft 4.4.2
- mutt 2.0.1
- Ventoy 1.0.28
- SeaMonkey 2.53.5
- PeaZip 7.5.0
- LabPlot 2.8.1
- Calibre 5.5
- PostgreSQL 13.1
- Tor 0.4.4.6
- Chromium 86.0.4240.198
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.4.3
- MariaDB 10.5.8
- SABnzbd 3.1.1
- Webmin 1.962
- Linux kernel 5.9.8
- Linux kernel 5.4.77 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.157 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.206 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.243 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.243 LTS
- Tor Browser 10.0.4
- Apache OpenOffice 4.1.8
- Wine 5.0.3
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 83
- Tails 4.13
- New GNOME 3.36 point release
- New GNOME 3.38 point release
- … and hopefully many other exciting news!
Last updated 2 days ago