9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: “Halloween Edition”

The fifth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending November 1st to keep you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened lately in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Boo!! Happy Halloween!
It’s the Halloween week, so Happy Halloween! 🎃 I know, I’m one day late, but since it’s still weekend why not celebrate Halloween for two days. This week was spooky and full of awesome releases, starting with the amazing Fedora 33 release and continuing with a new Linux phone, news about the next major Ubuntu release, Linux 5.10 as the next LTS kernel, as well as all the latest and greatest distribution and app releases.
Once again, I would like to thank everyone who followed us on social media lately.
Spooky news of the week
- Linux kernel 5.10 was marked as the next LTS series + first RC released for public testing
- Ubuntu 21.04 was codenamed “Hirsute Hippo” and has an official release date of April 22, 2021
- Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” desktop artwork is now ready for public voting
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-14 promises better support for Android 9 devices and the Volla Phone
- Pro1 X Linux smartphone promises to ship with Android, Lineage OS, or Ubuntu Touch
- GNOME 40 desktop environment has been slated for release on March 24th, 2021
- Chromium web browser finally lands as official package in Linux Mint and LMDE
- Arch Linux ISO now comes with Linux kernel 5.9 and new accessibility features
- The upcoming KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment promises another batch of awesome features
Linux distributions released this week
- Nitrux 1.3.4 (major release with KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop and Linux 5.9 support)
- Arch Linux 2020.11.01
- TheSSS 34.2
- Linux Lite 5.2 (major release based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS)
- MeX Linux 201031
- Swift Linux 19.2.2 Twilight Zone
- Swift Linux 19.2.2 Interstate
- Swift Linux 19.2.2 Taylor Swift
- Swift Linux 19.2.2 Hannah Montana
- Freespire 7.0 (major release based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS)
- KDE neon 20201029
- GParted Live 1.1.0-6
- Snal Linux 1.0
- NixOS 20.09
- Fedora 33 Workstation
- Fedora 33 Server
- Fedora 33 IoT
- Fedora 33 KDE Plasma
- Fedora 33 Xfce
- Fedora 33 Cinnamon
- Fedora 33 MATE/Compiz
- Fedora 33 LXQt
- Fedora 33 LXDE
- Fedora 33 SoaS
- Fedora 33 Astronomy
- Fedora 33 Comp-Neuro
- Fedora 33 Design Suite
- Fedora 33 Games
- Fedora 33 Jam
- Fedora 33 Python Classroom
- Fedora 33 Security Lab
- Fedora 33 Robotics Suite
- Fedora 33 Scientific
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Trinity Desktop 14.0.9
- DBeaver 7.2.4
- Ventoy 1.0.27
- iptables 1.8.6
- WordPress 5.5.3
- Telegram Desktop 2.4.5
- Calibre 5.4.2
- Nuvola Player 4.18.0
- Linux kernel 4.19.154 LTS
- Samba 4.13.1
- Wireshark 3.4.0
- Git 2.29.2
- IceWM 1.9.0
- Linux kernel 5.9.2
- Linux kernel 5.8.17
- Linux kernel 5.4.73 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.203 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.241 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.241 LTS
- LibreOffice 7.0.3
- Nvidia 455.38
- Krita 4.4.1
- Mozilla Firefox 82.0.2
- PHP 7.4.12
- KDE Plasma 5.20.2
Coming up next week
- November 2020 update of the KDE Applications software suite
- … and hopefully many other exciting news!
