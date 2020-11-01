9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: “Halloween Edition”

The fifth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending November 1st to keep you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened lately in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Boo!! Happy Halloween!

It’s the Halloween week, so Happy Halloween! 🎃 I know, I’m one day late, but since it’s still weekend why not celebrate Halloween for two days. This week was spooky and full of awesome releases, starting with the amazing Fedora 33 release and continuing with a new Linux phone, news about the next major Ubuntu release, Linux 5.10 as the next LTS kernel, as well as all the latest and greatest distribution and app releases.

Once again, I would like to thank everyone who followed us on social media lately. This week I didn’t receive any donations, but if you also want to help me through this challenging time, please consider donating to keep this FOSS/Linux website alive for as long as possible. Any amount is welcome. Thank you!

Spooky news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

November 2020 update of the KDE Applications software suite

… and hopefully many other exciting news!

