9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 20th, 2022

The 112th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 20th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This week has been really amazing for Linux news and releases! Fedora Linux 37 finally arrived with lots of goodies, Steam Client finally got that long-anticipated Big Picture mode from Steam Deck UI, Firefox 107 arrived with more new features for Linux users, and KDE Frameworks 5.100 is out for Plasma fans with many improvements.

On top of that, I tell you all about the latest security updates for Ubuntu, I show you how to install the Unity7 desktop environment on Arch Linux, and take a first look at Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 5.6 desktop environment on Arch Linux. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 20th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

