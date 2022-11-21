9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 20th, 2022

The 112th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 20th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for your continued support by sending us feedback, commenting, liking and sharing our articles on social media, sending tips, and whatnot. A big thank you also goes to all our new followers and to everyone who donated in the past to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Your help is highly appreciated and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you!
This week has been really amazing for Linux news and releases! Fedora Linux 37 finally arrived with lots of goodies, Steam Client finally got that long-anticipated Big Picture mode from Steam Deck UI, Firefox 107 arrived with more new features for Linux users, and KDE Frameworks 5.100 is out for Plasma fans with many improvements.
On top of that, I tell you all about the latest security updates for Ubuntu, I show you how to install the Unity7 desktop environment on Arch Linux, and take a first look at Linux Mint’s Cinnamon 5.6 desktop environment on Arch Linux. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 20th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Frameworks 5.100 arrives with many improvements for Plasma desktop and apps
- Tutorial: How to Install Ubuntu’s Unity desktop environment on Arch Linux
- Firefox 107 is now available for download with power profiling on Linux PCs with Intel CPUs
- Fedora Linux 37 is here with Linux 6.0, GNOME 43, and official Raspberry Pi 4 support
- StarFighter 4K Linux laptop is now available to order from Star Labs
- Valve releases new stable Steam Client update with new Big Picture mode
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 adds native Firefox support on GNOME on Wayland sessions
- AlmaLinux 9.1 is out with security enhancements and updated tools, based on RHEL 9.1
- Canonical releases new Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates to fix 16 vulnerabilities
- Mozilla Firefox 108 enters public beta testing with WebMIDI enabled by default
- VirtualBox 7.0.4 brings initial support for RHEL 8.7 and SLES 15.4 kernels
- First Look: Cinnamon 5.6 desktop environment
Linux distributions released this week
- Absolute Linux 20221120
- Bluestar Linux 6.0.9
- EasyOS 4.5.1
- wattOS R12
- KDE neon 20221117
- ALT Linux 10.1
- AlmaLinux 9.1
- RockyLinux 8.7
- Salix 15.0 Xfce
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.5 (Win10 Theme) Cinnamon
- BackBox Linux 8
- EuroLinux 8.7
- Fedora Linux 37 Workstation
- Fedora Linux 37 KDE Plasma
- Fedora Linux 37 Xfce
- Fedora Linux 37 Cinnamon
- Fedora Linux 37 MATE/Compiz
- Fedora Linux 37 LXQt
- Fedora Linux 37 LXDE
- Fedora Linux 37 SoaS
- Fedora Linux 37 i3
- Snal Linux 1.23
- SparkyLinux 6.5 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 6.5 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.5 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 6.5 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 6.5 MinimalCLI
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 22.2.5
- Xen 4.15.4
- Atom 1.63.0
- VirtualBox 7.0.4
- Cinnamon 5.6.1
- NetworkManager 1.40.4
- MariaDB 10.10.2
- MySQL 8.0.31
- FileZilla 3.62.1
- Ventoy 1.0.82
- Mesa 22.2.4
- Linux kernel 6.0.9
- Linux kernel 5.15.79 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.155 LTS
- SQLite 3.40.0
- CMake 3.25.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.5.0
- LLVM 15.0.5
- BIND 9.18.9
- WordPress 6.1.1
- Samba 4.17.3
- man-db 2.11.1
- GNU nano 7.0
- Qt 6.4.1
- IceWM 3.2.2
- xfsprogs 6.0.0
- Mozilla Firefox 107.0
- XZ Utils 5.2.8
Coming up next week
- …hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 19 hours ago