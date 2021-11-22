9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 21st, 2021

The sixty installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 21st, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This week has been a slow on Linux news, but exciting because we got a new Ubuntu Touch release on our Linux smartphones, a new Steam Client release with some goodies for Linux gamers (like me), and a new major Mesa graphics stack release that also brings good vibes for Linux gaming.

On top of that, I take a look at Collabora’s contributions to the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel and give you a heads up on the end of life on Linux kernel 5.14. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 21st, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Thanksgiving

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

