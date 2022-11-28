9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 27th, 2022

The 113th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 27th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for yet another awesome week where you’ve helped us grow by liking and sharing our articles, posting comments, sending suggestions and tips, and whatnot. Your help is and will always be greatly appreciated!
This week has been very interesting and full of cool news, starting with the release of the VLC 3.0.18 media player and a new production-ready NVIDIA graphics driver for Linux gamers, and continuing with new versions of the Tails and Alpine Linux distributions, as well as the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 update for Linux phone and tablet users.
On top of that, I talk about what’s coming in the OBS Studio 29.0 screen recording and streaming software, give you a heads up about the Ubuntu 23.04 daily builds, and tell you all about the latest software releases. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 27th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- VLC 3.0.18 is out with RISC-V support, DVBSub support inside MKV, SMBv2 improvements
- NVIDIA 515.86.01 Linux graphics driver brings Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered fix
- Debian-based Tails 5.7 anonymous OS adds new Metadata Cleaner tool, latest Tor updates
- Alpine Linux 3.17 arrives with full Rust support, OpenSSL 3.0 by default
- Proton 7.0-5 promises support for more games to play on Linux, lots of improvements
- OBS Studio 29.0 beta adds media key support on Linux, AMD/Intel AV1 encoder support
- Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) daily builds are now available for download
- Qt Creator 9 is here with experimental Squish support, C++ and QML improvements
- LibreOffice 7.4.3 open-source office suite is now available for download with 100 bug fixes
- TUXEDO Stellaris 17 and Polaris 15 Linux gaming laptops get high-end NVIDIA GPUs
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-24 arrives for Ubuntu Phone users with more improvements
- qBittorrent 4.5 is out with faster startup when using many torrents, new themes
Linux distributions released this week
- EasyOS 4.5.2
- Uruk GNU/Linux 3.0
- PCLinuxOS 2022.11.20 KDE Plasma
- BlueOnyx 5211R
- Alpine Linux 3.17
- Proxmox 7.3 “Virtual Environment”
- Tails 5.7
- Oracle Linux 8.7
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- qBittorrent 4.5
- Shotcut 22.11.25
- Linux kernel 6.0.10
- Linux kernel 5.15.80 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.156 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.225 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.267 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.300 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.334 LTS
- Telegram Desktop 4.3.4
- Calibre 6.9
- Cinnamon 5.6.2
- PHP 8.1.13
- systemd 252.2
- Ruby 3.1.3
- Qt Creator 9.0.0
- PipeWire 0.3.61
- Snort 3.1.47.0
- Linux kernel 4.19.266 LTS
- Proton 7.0-5
- Atom 1.63.1
- gawk 5.2.1
- Tor Browser 11.5.8
- VLC 3.0.18
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.26 point release
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 1 day ago