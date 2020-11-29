9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 29th, 2020

The ninth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on November 29th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week it’s been a bit slow for Linux news, but we had some interesting releases and a nice announcement from TUXEDO Computers. Of course, let’s not forget about all the software and distro releases. Let’s get started, shall we?
Hot news of the week
- LibreOffice 7.1 office suite entered public beta testing and promises a plethora of improvements
- Armbian Linux for ARM devices adopted the Linux 5.9 kernel and added support for Ubuntu 20.10
- GNOME 3.38.2 desktop environment update arrived with even more improvements and bug fixes
- TUXEDO Computers enabled full Linux support on the Intel-TongFang QC7 reference gaming laptop
Linux distributions released this week
- Nitrux 1.3.5
- Snal Linux 1.1
- Exton|OS 201128
- NethServer 7.9
- Proxmox VE 6.3
- AV Linux 2020.11.23 Openbox
- AV Linux 2020.11.23 Xfce (a major release rebased on the MX Linux distro)
- GNU Guix System 1.2.0
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20201122 Light
- SystemRescue 7.01
- GParted Live 1.1.0-8
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 7.3.0
- youtube-dl 2020.11.29
- Nuvola Player 4.19.0
- Privoxy 3.0.29
- GNU Octave 6.1.0
- Calibre 5.6
- systemd 247
- Cinnamon 4.8.0
- Blender 2.91.0 (a major release with numerous improvements and new features)
- BIND 9.17.7
- qBittorrent 4.3.1
- FreeCAD 0.18.5
- Joomla! 3.9.23
- Opera 72.0.3815.400
- CMake 3.19.1
- Linux kernel 5.9.11
- Linux kernel 5.4.80 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.160 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.209 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.246 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.246 LTS
- PHP 8.0.0
- Mesa 20.2.3
Coming up next week
- CentOS Linux 6 end of life
- Arch Linux ISO snapshot for December 2020
- New KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment point release
- … and hopefully many other exciting news!
