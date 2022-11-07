9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 6th, 2022

The 110th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 6th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
This week was all about software and distro releases, starting with Linux Lite 6.2, OBS Studio 28.1, SuperTuxKart 1.4, Nitrux 2.5, Ardour 7.1, LXQt 1.2, and PeppermintOS’ November 2022 release.
Also this week, the LibreOffice 7.3 office suite received its last maintenance update as the end of life approaches, and Arch Linux’s ISO snapshot for November 2022 ships with Linux kernel 6.0 by default. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 6th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Linux Lite 6.2 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS
- OBS Studio 28.1 arrives with updated NVENC presets, Virtual Camera improvements
- SuperTuxKart 1.4 Kart racing game is out with new textures and karts, Vulkan renderer
- Nitrux 2.5 is here as one of the first distros powered by Linux 6.0 and KDE Plasma 5.26
- First Arch Linux ISO release powered by Linux kernel 6.0 is now available for download
- LibreOffice 7.3 gets last maintenance update, users urged to upgrade to LibreOffice 7.4
- Ardour 7.1 open-source DAW is here with Quick Audio Export, usability improvements
- LXQt 1.2 desktop environment is here with initial Wayland support, various improvements
- Devuan-based PeppermintOS November 2022 release brings new and updated tools
Linux distributions released this week
- PeppermintOS 11-06-2022
- KDE neon 20221106
- GParted Live 1.4.0-6
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.4 (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.4 (Win10 Theme)
- Nitrux 2.5
- Arch Linux 2022.11.01
- Linux Lite 6.2
- CruxEX 3.7 LXDE
- Antivirus Live CD 41.0-0.105.1
- PrimTux 7-2022-10
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GNU sed 4.9
- DBeaver 22.2.4
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-52 (GCC)
- Krita 5.1.3
- OBS Studio 28.1.2
- Mutt 2.2.8
- Telegram Desktop 4.3.0
- Mozilla Firefox 106.0.5
- SABnzbd 3.7.0
- Calibre 6.8.0
- Tor Browser 11.5.7
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.4.2
- GNU Octave 7.3.0
- Linux kernel 6.0.7
- Linux kernel 5.15.77 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.153 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.222 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.264 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.298 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.332 LTS
- Rust 1.65.0
- IceWM 3.2.0
- HPLIP 3.22.10
- LLVM 15.0.4
- WordPress 6.1
- CMake 3.24.3
- OpenSSL 1.1.1s
- OpenSSL 3.0.7
- systemd 252
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.26 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
