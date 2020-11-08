9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 8th, 2020

The six installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending today, November 8th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
I’ll start this weekly roundup with a big THANK YOU to everyone who followed 9to5Linux or me on social media. Thank you again to everyone who donated so far, and, if you can afford and you want to help me keep this Linux website alive for as long as possible through this challenging time please consider donating. Even the smallest amount will make a big difference!
This week has been kinda slow in both releases and news, but I’ll say there were some interesting announcements and let’s not forget about the launch of another tiny Linux computer. Let’s get started, shall we?
Hot news of the week
- Linux kernel 5.8 reached end of life after only eighteen maintenance updates
- Collabora launched the Collabora Online 6.4 office suite as a major update with many enhancements
- Emmabuntüs Collective announced a new Debian Edition of their Linux distro based on Debian Buster 10.6
- First Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) daily builds are now available for download
- LXQt 0.16.0 desktop environment arrived with three new themes and many improvements
- UBports Foundation launched the Ubuntu Touch OTA-14 update with better support for Volla Phone
- SparkyLinux 5.13 arrived with latest updates from the Debian Buster 10 repositories
- Purism launched the second generation of their Librem Mini tiny Linux PC with a 10th Gen Intel Core CPU
- KDE released the November 2020 KDE Apps update with many improvements for your favorite apps
Linux distributions released this week
- ArchBang 0811
- Absolute Linux 20201107
- SlackEX 201105
- ArchLabs Linux 2020.11.04
- SparkyLinux 5.13 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 5.13 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 5.13 MinimalGUI (Openbox)
- SparkyLinux 5.13 MinimalCLI
- Pardus Linux 19.4 GNOME
- Pardus Linux 19.4 Xfce
- LibreELEC 9.2.6
- CoreELEC 9.2.5
- Voyager Live 20.10
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Postfix 3.5.8
- mutt 2.0.0
- Mesa 20.2.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.4.1
- Linux kernel 5.9.6
- Telegram Desktop 2.4.7
- Linux kernel 5.4.75 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.155 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.204 LTS
- Opera 72.0.3815.200
- IceWM 1.9.1
- Samba 4.13.2
- MariaDB 10.5.7
- Chromium 86.0.4240.183
- fwupd 1.5.1
- Cacti 1.2.15
- man-pages 5.09
- Linux kernel 5.8.18
Coming up next week
- Third point release to the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment
- A new KDE Frameworks release
- … and hopefully many other interesting news!
Last updated 11 hours ago