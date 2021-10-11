9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 10th, 2021

The fifty-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 10th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

You guys continue to be amazingly awesome, so I can’t thank you enough for all your likes, shares, retweets, comments, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. A huge thank you also goes to everyone of you who donated so far to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to all our new followers on social media!

This has been a really great week for Linux releases, starting with the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser and continuing with the Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” distribution. Also out this week were new maintenance updates for the KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites for users of the Plasma desktop.

On top of that, the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment got a release date, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 entered beta testing, MX Linux 21 is getting ready for a final release, and users of old Mozilla Thunderbird versions can now finally upgrade to the 91 series via OTA updates.

But that’s not all as Valve released a new Steam Client update with important improvements for Linux gamers, and the Flatpak and fwupd technologies got new major releases to enrich your Linux desktop experience when using Flatpak apps and when updating the firmware of your devices.

You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 10th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.23

Ubuntu 21.10

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 3 seconds ago