9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 10th, 2021

The fifty-four installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 10th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a really great week for Linux releases, starting with the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser and continuing with the Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” distribution. Also out this week were new maintenance updates for the KDE Gear and KDE Frameworks software suites for users of the Plasma desktop.
On top of that, the upcoming GNOME 42 desktop environment got a release date, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 entered beta testing, MX Linux 21 is getting ready for a final release, and users of old Mozilla Thunderbird versions can now finally upgrade to the 91 series via OTA updates.
But that’s not all as Valve released a new Steam Client update with important improvements for Linux gamers, and the Flatpak and fwupd technologies got new major releases to enrich your Linux desktop experience when using Flatpak apps and when updating the firmware of your devices.
You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 10th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser arrives with AVIF support enabled by default
- GNOME 42 desktop environment release date set for March 23rd, 2022
- MX Linux 21 Release Candidate is now available for public testing
- Fwupd 1.7 adds support for Logitech devices using the Unified Battery feature, and other hardware
- TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux laptop updated with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 enters beta testing with live kernel patching on the web console, more
- Latest Steam Client update brings PipeWire desktop capture on Linux, smaller Vulkan pre-cachings
- KDE Gear 21.08.2 is out to improve Dolphin, Okular, Konsole, Gwenview, Kate, and other apps
- Flatpak 1.12 released with better support for the Steam Linux Runtime mechanism, more
- Kodi 19.2 improves Xbox support and support for devices running old Android versions
- KDE Frameworks 5.87 makes Plasma Discover faster, improves support for Kirigami apps
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 “Bullseye” arrives with 24 security updates and 75 bug fixes
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.2 finally allows OTA upgrades from Thunderbird 78 or earlier versions
Linux distributions released this week
- Mabox Linux 21.10
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 11.1
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.1 Standard
- Robolinux 12.11 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.11 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.11 MATE
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.5 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.5 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.5 GNOME
- Snal Linux 1.9
- KDE neon 20211007
- ExTiX 21.10
- Tails 4.23
- PureOS 10.0
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 160
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- MKVToolnix 62.0.0
- Linux kernel 5.14.11
- Linux kernel 5.10.72 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.152 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.210 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.250 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.286 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.288 LTS
- Flatpak 1.12.1
- Telegram Desktop 3.1.8
- Kodi 19.2
- Calibre 5.29
- Chromium 94.0.4606.81
- Mercurial 5.9.2
- Snort 3.1.14.0
- Apache 2.4.51
- snapd 2.53
- Wireshark 3.4.9
- Drupal 9.2.7
- Tor Browser 10.5.8
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.2.0
- fwupd 1.7.0
- GNU Nano 5.9
- Blender 2.93.5
- Opera 80.0.4170.16
- XnConvert 1.94
- Apache 2.4.50
- snapd 2.52.1
- Mir 2.5.0
- Python 3.10.0
- IceWM 2.8.0
- OBS Studio 27.1.3
- Docker 20.10.9
- Calamares 3.2.44.3
- Mozilla Firefox 93.0
- Lighttpd 1.4.60
- VueScan 9.7.67
- Squid 5.2
- GNU Automake 1.16.5
- Links 2.25
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.23
- Ubuntu 21.10
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
