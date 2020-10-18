9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 18th, 2020

The third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending October 18th to keep you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened lately in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week saw the release of a new major Linux kernel series, as well a some interesting app and distro releases, and you can check them all out below. As usual, I’ll kick off the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for October 18th, 2020, with a big THANK YOU to the new donors.
Thank you!
This week I received three more donations, thanks to Nitrux, Chad McCullough, and Bellinzaghi Luca. Thank you so much again for your support guys through this challenging time!
Also, I want to thank everyone who followed us on social media, we passed 4K followers on Twitter this week and that’s huge. You can follow 9to5Linux on almost all major social and news channels through the top sidebar widget.
If you want to support me, please consider donating to keep this FOSS/Linux website alive for as long as possible. Any amount is welcome!
Website changes
This week I discovered a bug with the search filed’s input text when using the night mode. When no search results were returned and you wanted to correct or change the search terms, the text was displayed in dark, and therefore invisible to the naked eye. To address this issue, I changed the text color’s to 9to5Linux’s brand color.
Hot news of the week
- Linus Torvalds released Linux kernel 5.9 as a major series with lots of new features
- KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment arrived as probably the biggest release of all time
- Canonical published new Ubuntu kernel security updates to patch 10 vulnerabilities
- SystemRescueCd changed its name to SystemRescue after 16 years
- Parted Magic distro switched to the Xfce desktop environment by default after years of using Openbox
- Ubuntu Unity devs released a port of their distro for Raspberry Pi devices
- Linux Lite users were the first to try Linux kernel 5.9
- Google released Chrome OS 86 with several improvement to Linux support
Linux distributions released this week
- Porteus Kiosk 5.1
- Rescuezilla 2.0
- Redo Rescue 3.0
- antiX 19.3
- Untangle NG Firewall 16.0.1
- PCLinuxOS 2020.10 KDE
- PCLinuxOS 2020.10 Xfce
- PCLinuxOS 2020.10 MATE
- KDE neon 20201015
- Antivirus Live CD 35.0-0.103.0
- Archman GNU/Linux 2020-10
- Linux Kodachi 7.3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 5.9.1
- Linux kernel 5.8.16
- Linux kernel 5.4.72 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.152 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.202 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.240 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.240 LTS
- Calamares 3.2.32.1
- SABnzbd 3.1.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3.3
- DDRescue-GUI 2.1.1
- Calibre 5.3
- phpMyAdmin 5.0.4
- AppArmor 2.13.5
- Opera 71.0.3770.271
- Mesa 20.2.1
- Tor Browser 10.0.1
- NetworkManager 1.26.4
- cURL 7.73.0
- Atom 1.52.0
- GNU Linux-libre 5.9 kernel
- Krita 4.4
- Vivaldi 3.4
- GNU Bison 3.7.3
- OpenLDAP 2.4.54
- Mozilla Firefox 81.0.2
- LLVM 11.0.0
- Suricata 6.0.0
Coming up next week
- Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla)
- First point release of the KDE Plasma 5.20 desktop environment
- A new major Firefox release
- A new Tails OS release
- … and hopefully many other exciting news!
Last updated 9 hours ago