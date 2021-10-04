9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 3rd, 2021

The fifty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 3rd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This has been an amazing week with so many cool releases, starting with the long-anticipated Q4OS 4 distro based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 and the Trinity Desktop Environment, and continuing with new updates to the SuperTuxKart arcade racing game, Inkscape SVG editor, OBS Studio professional recording and live streaming software, Mixxx free DJ software, as well as Deepin Linux and Nitrux distributions.

On top of that, Fedora Linux fans were able to take the beta release of the upcoming Fedora 35 for a test drive on their personal computers, Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update, Valve releases a new Proton version for Linux gamers, Linux Mint 20.3 got a codename and release date, and Arch Linux got a new ISO release powered by Linux kernel 5.14.

On top of all that, I brought you another monthly Xfce Apps Update roundup with awesome news about all your favorite Xfce applications, as well as a tutorial to show you how easy is to install the latest Linux 5.14 kernel on the Ubuntu or Linux Mint distributions. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 3rd, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 93

Tails 4.23

New KDE Gear 21.08 point release

New KDE Frameworks monthly update

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

