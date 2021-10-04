9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 3rd, 2021

The fifty-third installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 3rd, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
I still can’t thank you enough for being so awesome, for all you comments, likes, retweets, suggestions, and whatnot. You’re an awesome community and I love you all! Huge thanks goes to everyone who followed us this week on social media, as well as to everyone who donated so far to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 panedemic. If you want to donate too, you can do it here.
This has been an amazing week with so many cool releases, starting with the long-anticipated Q4OS 4 distro based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 and the Trinity Desktop Environment, and continuing with new updates to the SuperTuxKart arcade racing game, Inkscape SVG editor, OBS Studio professional recording and live streaming software, Mixxx free DJ software, as well as Deepin Linux and Nitrux distributions.
On top of that, Fedora Linux fans were able to take the beta release of the upcoming Fedora 35 for a test drive on their personal computers, Ubuntu users received a new important Linux kernel security update, Valve releases a new Proton version for Linux gamers, Linux Mint 20.3 got a codename and release date, and Arch Linux got a new ISO release powered by Linux kernel 5.14.
On top of all that, I brought you another monthly Xfce Apps Update roundup with awesome news about all your favorite Xfce applications, as well as a tutorial to show you how easy is to install the latest Linux 5.14 kernel on the Ubuntu or Linux Mint distributions. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 3rd, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Q4OS 4 is here with latest Trinity Desktop Environment on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” base
- Inkscape 1.1.1 open-source and free SVG editor arrives as a bug and crash fix update
- Latest Ubuntu Linux kernel security updates fix 12 vulnerabilities, patch now
- SuperTuxKart 1.3 is out with new arenas, new karts, and GUI improvements
- OBS Studio 27.1 brings YouTube integration, 18-scene MultiView option, and more
- Fedora Linux 35 Beta arrives for public testing with the GNOME 41 desktop, Linux Kkernel 5.14
- Deepin Linux 20.2.4 introduces a new Global Search feature and Linux kernel 5.13
- How to install Linux kernel 5.14 on Ubuntu and Linux Mint
- Mixxx 2.3.1 free DJ software adds support for new controllers, improves HiDPI support
- Nitrux 1.6.1 is here as one of the first distros to ship with Linux 5.14 as default kernel
- Valve releases Proton 6.3-7 with support for Life is Strange: True Colors, DXVK 1.9.2
- Xfce’s Apps Update for September 2021: new releases of Thunar, Mousepad, Whisker Menu
- Linux Mint 20.3 “Una” arrives this Christmas with dark apps and other visual changes
- First Arch Linux ISO powered by Linux kernel 5.14 is now available for download
Linux distributions released this week
- SystemRescue 8.05
- Thinstation 6.2.12
- Arch Linux 2021.10.01
- Nitrux 1.6.1
- KDE neon 20210930
- Deepin 20.2.4
- Kodachi Linux 8.12
- Bluestar Linux 5.14.7
- 4MLinux 37.1
- 4MServer 37.1
- Q4OS 4.6 KDE Plasma
- Q4OS 4.6 Trinity DE
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- HandBrake 1.4.2
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-9 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-9 (Clang)
- DBeaver 21.2.2
- HexChat 2.16.0
- Proton 6.3-7
- LLVM 13.0.0
- BusyBox 1.34.1
- Qt Creator 5.0.2
- Chromium 94.0.4606.71
- Linux kernel 5.14.9
- Linux kernel 5.10.70 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.150 LTS
- PostgreSQL 14.0
- Qt 6.2 LTS
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 (DEB)
- Mesa 21.2.3
- Mixxx 2.3.1
- Opera 79.0.4143.72
- MAME 0.236
- Audacity 3.0.5
- GnuCash 4.8
- Exim 4.95
- SuperTuxKart 1.3
- Mozillla Thunderbird 91.1.2
- OBS Studio 27.1
- SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1
- Juju 2.9.15
- Calamares 3.2.44.2
- Inkscape 1.1.1
- Ventoy 1.0.53
- OpenSSH 8.8p1
Coming up next week
- Firefox 93
- Tails 4.23
- New KDE Gear 21.08 point release
- New KDE Frameworks monthly update
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 5 seconds ago