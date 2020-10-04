9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 4th, 2020

At the request of many readers, I’m launching the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup to keep you up to date with all that’s happening in the Linux world, including latest Linux apps, drivers, kernels, and news I didn’t cover.

Before I kick off the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup series, I want to take a moment to thank everyone for their continued support through this challenging time. If you want to support me, please consider donating to keep this FOSS/Linux website alive for as long as possible. Any amount is welcome!

On this occasion I’m reminding everyone reading 9to5Linux that they can find and download the latest Linux distributions and apps from the sidebar, under the recent comments section. I monitor hundreds of projects daily and these two sections of the website are updated manually, by me, a few times per day just to keep you in the loop with the most recent releases.

If you missed anything, rest assured that the highlights of the week will be included in the weekly roundup so you can keep your GNU/Linux installations up to date. I will post a new Weekly Roundup edition every Sunday afternoon!

With that out of the way, let’s open up the champagne and kick off the very first 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup episode, which will cover everything that was released/announced throughout the week of September 28th to October 4th, 2020.

It’s been a busy week with beta versions of two upcoming major GNU/Linux distributions, two ‘first look’ articles, new Linux kernel releases, new Nvidia graphics driver release, as well as the usual app and distribution releases that I didn’t cover since they were small bugfix versions or because I didn’t had the time. Here’s the rundown…

First Look

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Linux kernel 5.9

First point release of the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment

New point release of the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment

KDE Applications update for October 2020

A new KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting news!

