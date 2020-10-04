9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 4th, 2020

At the request of many readers, I’m launching the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup to keep you up to date with all that’s happening in the Linux world, including latest Linux apps, drivers, kernels, and news I didn’t cover.
Before I kick off the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup series, I want to take a moment to thank everyone for their continued support through this challenging time. If you want to support me, please consider donating to keep this FOSS/Linux website alive for as long as possible. Any amount is welcome!
On this occasion I’m reminding everyone reading 9to5Linux that they can find and download the latest Linux distributions and apps from the sidebar, under the recent comments section. I monitor hundreds of projects daily and these two sections of the website are updated manually, by me, a few times per day just to keep you in the loop with the most recent releases.
If you missed anything, rest assured that the highlights of the week will be included in the weekly roundup so you can keep your GNU/Linux installations up to date. I will post a new Weekly Roundup edition every Sunday afternoon!
With that out of the way, let’s open up the champagne and kick off the very first 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup episode, which will cover everything that was released/announced throughout the week of September 28th to October 4th, 2020.
It’s been a busy week with beta versions of two upcoming major GNU/Linux distributions, two ‘first look’ articles, new Linux kernel releases, new Nvidia graphics driver release, as well as the usual app and distribution releases that I didn’t cover since they were small bugfix versions or because I didn’t had the time. Here’s the rundown…
First Look
Hot news of the week
- Dell refreshed its XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” CPUs
- Purism launched the Librem AweSIM privacy-centric cellular service for the Librem 5 Linux phone
- TUXEDO Computers launched the Aura 15 Linux laptop with AMD Ryzen 4700U and LTE module
- Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop with the choice of Ubuntu Linux preinstalled
- Linux Mint 20.1 “Ulyssa” announced for Christmas with new features
Linux distributions released this week
- KDE neon 20201001
- Arch Linux 2020.10.01
- Ubuntu 20.10 Beta
- Ubuntu Server 20.10 Beta
- Kubuntu 20.10 Beta
- Xubuntu 20.10 Beta
- Lubuntu 20.10 Beta
- Ubuntu MATE 20.10 Beta
- Ubuntu Budgie 20.10 Beta
- Ubuntu Studio 20.10 Beta
- Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 Beta
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.10 Beta
- Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.10 Beta
- 4MLinux 35.0 Beta
- Fedora 33 Beta
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Mesa 20.2.0 (new stable release)
- NVIDIA 450.80.02 (new stable release with support for GeForce MX450 and DGX Display)
- Mozilla Firefox 81.0.1 (point release with important fixes)
- Mozilla Thunderbird 78.3.1 (point release with important fixes)
- KDE Plasma 5.18.6 LTS (point release for Plasma LTS users)
- Pitivi 2020.09 video editor (new major release with new features)
- Calibre 5.1 (point release with important fixes)
- Telegram Desktop 2.4.2
- Qt Creator 4.13.2
- AppArmor 3.0 (new major release)
- Linux kernel 5.8.13
- Linux kernel 5.4.69 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.149 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.200 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.238 LTS
- MAME 0.225
- Mir 2.1 (new major release)
Coming up next week
- Linux kernel 5.9
- First point release of the GNOME 3.38 desktop environment
- New point release of the GNOME 3.36 desktop environment
- KDE Applications update for October 2020
- A new KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting news!
