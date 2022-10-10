9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 9th, 2022

The 106th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 9th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.

This has been a really interesting week with the release of Linux kernel 6.0, which you can already install on your Ubuntu machines. The GNU Linux-libre 6.0 kernel is also out, as expected, for those who want to build a 100% free computer.

On top of that, Canonical launched free Ubuntu Pro subscriptions for everyone, Collabora announced an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and TUXEDO Computers released a live ISO image of its Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS Linux distribution.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 9th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.26

New KDE Gear 22.08 point release

Linux kernel 6.1 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

