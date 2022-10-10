9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 9th, 2022

The 106th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 9th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with all the things here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for yet another amazing week where you showed your support for 9to5Linux.com by posting comments, liking, sharing, and retweeting our posts, sending suggestions and tips, and, last but not least, for following us on social media. Your support is and will always be highly appreciated!
This has been a really interesting week with the release of Linux kernel 6.0, which you can already install on your Ubuntu machines. The GNU Linux-libre 6.0 kernel is also out, as expected, for those who want to build a 100% free computer.
On top of that, Canonical launched free Ubuntu Pro subscriptions for everyone, Collabora announced an open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs, and TUXEDO Computers released a live ISO image of its Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS Linux distribution.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 9th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- GNU Linux-Libre 6.0 kernel arrives for those who seek 100% freedom for their PCs
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.0 on Ubuntu 22.10
- Collabora announces NVK, a new open-source Vulkan driver for NVIDIA GPUs in Mesa
- Canonical launches free Ubuntu Pro subscriptions for everyone
- Wireshark 4.0 is out as the world’s most popular network protocol analyzer
- TUXEDO Computers releases live ISO of its Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS Linux distro
- KDE Frameworks 5.99 brings more Plasma Wayland improvements, better Qt 6 support
Linux distributions released this week
- LFA (Linux For All) 221008
- KaOS Linux 2022.10
- Robolinux 12.08 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.08 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.08 MATE
- EasyOS 4.4.1
- Snal Linux 1.22
- KDE neon 20221006
- SmartOS 20221006
- SparkyLinux 2022.10 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2022.10 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2022.10 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2022.10 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2022.10 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2022.10 MinimalCLI
- Redcore Linux Hardened 2201 KDE Plasma
- Fatdog64 813
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 22.2.2
- GNU gettext 0.21.1
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-50 (Clang)
- PeaZip 8.9.0
- MKVToolnix 71.0.0
- Chromium 106.0.5249.103
- Postfix 3.7.3
- Mozilla Firefox 105.0.3
- fwupd 1.8.6
- Linux kernel 5.4.217 LTS
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.3.2
- Snort 3.1.43.0
- IceWM 3.0.1
- Audacity 3.2.1
- Linux kernel 5.19.14
- Linux kernel 5.15.72 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.147 LTS
- QCAD 3.27.8
- Linux kernel 4.19.261 LTS
- Blender 3.3.1
- Wireshark 4.0.0
- CMake 3.23.4
- OpenSSH 9.1p1
- LLVM 15.0.2
- OpenZFS 2.1.6
- Git 2.38.0
- Linux kernel 6.0
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.26
- New KDE Gear 22.08 point release
- Linux kernel 6.1 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 1 day ago