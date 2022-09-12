9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 11th, 2022

The 102nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 11th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we still got a new major Blender release with lots of goodies for graphics artists, a new Raspberry Pi OS update with a bunch of improvements and bug fixes for fans of the tiny computer, and a new release of Salix Linux for lazy Slackers.

On top of that, I take a first look at the Arch Linux-based Crystal Linux, and tell you all about the new updates of KDE Plasma, KDE Gear, LibreOffice, and GNOME Shell on mobile. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 11th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

KDE Plasma 5.26 beta

New KDE Frameworks release

New GNOME 41 point release

New GNOME 42 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

