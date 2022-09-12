9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 11th, 2022

The 102nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 11th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we still got a new major Blender release with lots of goodies for graphics artists, a new Raspberry Pi OS update with a bunch of improvements and bug fixes for fans of the tiny computer, and a new release of Salix Linux for lazy Slackers.
On top of that, I take a first look at the Arch Linux-based Crystal Linux, and tell you all about the new updates of KDE Plasma, KDE Gear, LibreOffice, and GNOME Shell on mobile. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 11th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Slackware-based Salix 15.0 arrives with Flatpak support, Xfce 4.16, new look, and more
- KDE Plasma 5.25.5 is out as the last update in the series, improves multi-monitor support
- New Raspberry Pi OS update brings desktop enhancements, NetworkManager support
- Blender 3.3 LTS is officially released with new hair workflow, support for Intel Arc Graphics
- LibreOffice 7.3.6 is now available for download, 50 bugs fixed
- KDE Gear 22.08 gets first point release to further improve your favorite KDE apps
- GNOME Shell on mobile is shaping up nicely, gets new navigation gestures, Quick Settings
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 “Bullseye” is out with 53 security updates and 58 bug fixes
- First Look: Crystal Linux, an Arch Linux-based distro focused on ease of use and usability
Linux distributions released this week
- Live Raizo 13.22.09.11
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 11.5 Standard
- Snal Linux 1.21
- KDE neon 20220908
- SmartOS 20220908
- Bluestar Linux 5.19.7
- Raspberry Pi OS 2022-09-06
- Kodachi Linux 8.25
- Rescuezilla 2.4.1
- Salix 15.0
- OpenWrt 22.03
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-48 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-48 (Clang)
- FLAC 1.4.0
- rsync 3.2.6
- dnf 4.14.0
- Docker 20.10.18
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.7.3
- Linux kernel 5.19.8
- Linux kernel 5.15.67 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.142 LTS
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.2.2
- Wireshark 3.6.8
- Blender 3.3.0
- GTK 4.8.0
- Apache Netbeans 15
- LLVM 15.0.0
- Python 3.10.7
- Mozilla Firefox 104.0.2
- Samba 4.16.5
- Cinnamon 5.4.12
- Linux kernel 5.4.212 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.257 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.292 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.327 LTS
Coming up next week
- KDE Plasma 5.26 beta
- New KDE Frameworks release
- New GNOME 41 point release
- New GNOME 42 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
