9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 18th, 2022

The 103rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 18th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week has been slow in Linux news, most probably because of the various Linux and Open Source events that took place in Dublin, Irland, such as Open Source Summit, Linux Plumbers Conference, and Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit.
Fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment got a new KDE Frameworks release with more improvements for their favorite KDE apps and the chance to test drive the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.26 release, Fedora Linux fans were able to take the beta version of Fedora Linux 37 for a spin to explore the new features, and EndeavourOS got a new ISO release.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 18th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Frameworks 5.98 makes file transfers faster in KDE apps, brings more new features
- Fedora Linux 37 beta is out for testing with GNOME 43, official Raspberry Pi 4 support
- EndeavourOS Artemis Nova lands with Linux kernel 5.19, vanilla GRUB experience
- LibreOffice 7.4 office suite gets first point release, 80 bugs fixed
- KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environment enters public beta testing
Linux distributions released this week
- MX Linux 21.2.1 Xfce (AHS)
- MX Linux 21.2.1 Xfce
- MX Linux 21.2.1 KDE Plasma
- MX Linux 21.2.1 Fluxbox
- Archcraft Linux 22.09
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 170
- Peropesis 1.7
- KDE neon 20220915
- EndeavourOS 22_9
- Kozali SME Server 10.1
- Venom Linux 4.0
- openmamba 20220912
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Webmin 2.001
- Avidemux 2.8.1
- Gnumeric 1.12.53
- Lighttpd 1.4.67
- Giada 0.23.0
- Darktable 4.0.1
- Telegram Desktop 4.2.0
- GTK 4.8.1
- snapd 2.57.3
- WebKitGTK 2.36.8
- Calibre 6.5
- Enlightenment 0.25.4
- Linux kernel 5.19.9
- Linux kernel 5.15.68 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.143 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.213 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.258 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.293 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.328 LTS
- PipeWire 0.3.58
- Snort 3.1.41.0
- Eclipse IDE 2022‑09
- Samba 4.17.0
- VueScan 9.7.92
- File 5.43
- CMake 3.24.2
- Krita 5.1.1
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.4 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.4 (DEB)
- QPrompt 1.1.2
- btrfs-progs 5.19.1
- GNU Emacs 28.2
- Qt 6.3.2
Coming up next week
- Firefox 105
- GNOME 43
- New System76 PC
- New GNOME 41 point release
- New GNOME 42 point release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
