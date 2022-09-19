9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 18th, 2022

The 103rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 18th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

Thank you!

This week has been slow in Linux news, most probably because of the various Linux and Open Source events that took place in Dublin, Irland, such as Open Source Summit, Linux Plumbers Conference, and Linux Kernel Maintainer Summit.

Fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment got a new KDE Frameworks release with more improvements for their favorite KDE apps and the chance to test drive the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.26 release, Fedora Linux fans were able to take the beta version of Fedora Linux 37 for a spin to explore the new features, and EndeavourOS got a new ISO release.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 18th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 105

GNOME 43

New System76 PC

New GNOME 41 point release

New GNOME 42 point release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

