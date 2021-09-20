9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 19th, 2021

The fifty-first installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 19th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for being awesome by retweeting, linking, sharing, and commenting on our social media accounts. Thank you for all your suggestions and tips this week, and thank you again to everyone who donated so far to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay safe!
This week was all about bug fixing and testing upcoming releases. LibreOffice 7.2 and Darktable 3.6 got their first bugfix release, and GIMP 2.10.28 and Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS also arrived as minor bugfix releases. On the other hand, we were able to take the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 and KDE Plasma 5.23 releases for a test drive.
On top of that, Kali Linux SparkyLinux distros got new ISO releases with some cool new features and other interesting changes, and the GNOME Subtitles app received a major update after a couple of years of silence. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 19th, 2021.
Hot news of the week
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 is now ready for public testing with minor improvements and bug fixes
- Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) will be powered by the Linux 5.13 kernel
- Kali Linux 2021.3 arrives with support for the TicHunter Pro smartwatch
- Darktable 3.6.1 open-source RAW image editor improves camera support and fixes bugs
- GNOME Subtitles free subtitle editor app gets a major update after two years of silence
- KDE Plasma 5.23 “25th Anniversary Edition” is now available for public beta testing
- LibreOffice 7.2.1 office suite is out with more than 85 bug fixes
- Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS arrives with BootHole patches and latest security updates
- GIMP 2.10.28 is here with improvements and bug fixes, new Script-Fu function
- SparkyLinux 2021.09 Rolling paves the way for Debian Bookworm-based SparkyLinux 7 “Orion Belt”
Linux distributions released this week
- SparkyLinux 2021.09 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 2021.09 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 2021.09 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 2021.09 MATE
- SparkyLinux 2021.09 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 2021.09 MinimalCLI
- Ubuntu 18.04.6 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 18.04.6 LTS
- KDE neon 20210916
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.3 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.3 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.3 GNOME
- Kali Linux 2021.3
- ExTiX Deepin 21.9
- Bluestar Linux 5.14.2
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 21.2.1
- Telegram Desktop 3.1.0
- Cawbird 1.4.2
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-8 GCC
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-8 Clang
- Linux kernel 5.14.6
- Linux kernel 5.13.19
- Linux kernel 5.10.67 LTS
- SABnzbd 3.4.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 91.1.1
- Calamares 3.2.43
- Pidgin 2.14.7
- OpenZFS 2.1.1
- Drupal 9.2.6
- KStars 3.5.5
- Linux kernel 5.4.147 LTS
- Apache 2.4.49
- Eclipse 2021-09
- Darktable 3.6.1
- GIMP 2.10.28
- cURL 7.79.0
- Joomla! 4.0.3
- BIND 9.16.21
- Gnome Subtitles 1.7
- Qt Creator 5.0.1
- Chromium 93.0.4577.82
- Opera 79.0.4143.22
- Juju 2.9.14
- Links 2.24
- Ventoy 1.0.52
Coming up next week
- GNOME 41
- New GNOME 40 point release
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 1 day ago