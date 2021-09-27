9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 26th, 2021

The fifty-second installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 26th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Thank you everyone for your likes, retweets, tips, suggestions, comments, and for being so awesome overall. A big welcome goes to all our new followers, and a huge thank you goes to all our donors. If you want to donate too, to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can do it here (any amount is welcome!).

This week we saw fewer Linux news, but a lot of goodies. NVIDIA GPU users got a new graphics driver release with support for the latest Linux 5.14 kernel series, especially now that Linux kernel 5.13 reached end of life, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 has been finally released for those who want to refurbish old computers, and Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 arrives for Ubuntu Phone users.

On top of that, gamers received a new DXVK update to run the latest Windows games, a new major Telegram Desktop release brought in new features and enhancements for a better chat experience, and the GNOME 41 desktop environment arrived with many goodies. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 26th, 2021, below!

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Mozilla Firefox 93

Tails 4.23

New KDE Gear 21.08 point release

New KDE Frameworks monthly update

…and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 second ago