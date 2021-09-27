9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 26th, 2021

The fifty-second installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 26th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
Thank you!
Thank you everyone for your likes, retweets, tips, suggestions, comments, and for being so awesome overall. A big welcome goes to all our new followers, and a huge thank you goes to all our donors. If you want to donate too, to keep 9to5Linux alive during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can do it here (any amount is welcome!).
This week we saw fewer Linux news, but a lot of goodies. NVIDIA GPU users got a new graphics driver release with support for the latest Linux 5.14 kernel series, especially now that Linux kernel 5.13 reached end of life, the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 has been finally released for those who want to refurbish old computers, and Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 arrives for Ubuntu Phone users.
On top of that, gamers received a new DXVK update to run the latest Windows games, a new major Telegram Desktop release brought in new features and enhancements for a better chat experience, and the GNOME 41 desktop environment arrived with many goodies. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 26th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- Telegram Desktop 3.1 introduces interactive emoji, live stream recording, and more
- DXVK 1.9.2 improves Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Need For Speed Heat, and other games
- NVIDIA 470.74 graphics driver brings support for Linux kernel 5.14 and better Firefox support
- Giada 0.18.2 hardcore loop machine brings new stereo in/out audio meters, and more
- Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 4 1.00 distribution arrives based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 is rolling out to supported Ubuntu Phones with more bug fixes
- Linux kernel 5.13 reached end of life and users are urged to upgrade to Linux kernel 5.14
- GNOME 41 desktop environment is here with new features, improvements, and a new app
- Ubuntu 21.10 Beta is now available for public testing with Linux kernel 5.13 and GNOME 40
Linux distributions released this week
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.4 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.4 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.1.4 GNOME
- Archcraft 2021.09.25
- TheSSS 37.1
- Absolute Linux 20210923
- KDE neon 20210923
- Emmabuntus Debian Edition 4 1.00
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Ghostscript 9.55.0
- GnuCash 4.7
- Linux kernel 5.14.8
- Linux kernel 5.10.69 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.149 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.208 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.248 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.284 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.285 LTS
- GNU Bison 3.8.2
- Telegram Desktop 3.1.1
- GNU Coreutils 9.0
- Calamares 3.2.44.1
- Chromium 94.0.4606.61
- fwupd 1.6.4
- Calibre 5.28
- SciTE 5.1.3
- SABnzbd 3.4.1
- VueScan 9.7.66
- Mozilla Firefox 92.0.1
- Snort 3.1.13.0
- NetworkManager 1.32.12
- Mesa 21.2.2
- PHP 8.0.11
- WebKitGTK 2.34.0
- cURL 7.79.1
- Opera 79.0.4143.50
- Apache NetBeans 12.5
- Htop 3.1.0
- CMake 3.21.3
- btrfs-progs 5.14.1
- SysVinit 3.00
- NVIDIA 470.74
- DXVK 1.9.2
- Samba 4.15.0
- Giada 0.18.2
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 93
- Tails 4.23
- New KDE Gear 21.08 point release
- New KDE Frameworks monthly update
- …and hopefully many exciting Linux news and releases!
