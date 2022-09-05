9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 4th, 2022

The 101st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 4th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

Thank you everyone for yet another amazing week, for all your support, for your comments, likes, retweets, shares, suggestions, tips, and whatnot. Your support is greatly appreciated and we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you!

This week has been all about Ubuntu as we kicked off the week with a piece of fantastic news for fans of the good old Unity7 desktop environment, namely that the Ubuntu Unity distribution is becoming an official Ubuntu flavor. In addition, Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS arrived with an updated HWE kernel, Ubuntu 22.10 adopted the Linux 5.19 kernel, and both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 20.04 LTS users got a new kernel security update.

On top of that, this week brought us a new major OBS Studio release, new point releases of the Nitrux, MX Linux, and Armbian distributions, as well as a plethora of software releases for everyone. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 4th, 2022.

