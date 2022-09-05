9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 4th, 2022

The 101st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 4th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This week has been all about Ubuntu as we kicked off the week with a piece of fantastic news for fans of the good old Unity7 desktop environment, namely that the Ubuntu Unity distribution is becoming an official Ubuntu flavor. In addition, Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS arrived with an updated HWE kernel, Ubuntu 22.10 adopted the Linux 5.19 kernel, and both Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 20.04 LTS users got a new kernel security update.
On top of that, this week brought us a new major OBS Studio release, new point releases of the Nitrux, MX Linux, and Armbian distributions, as well as a plethora of software releases for everyone. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for September 4th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- MX Linux 21.2 arrives with Linux kernel 5.18, based on Debian GNU/Linux 11.4
- Fwupd 1.8.4 adds support for Star LabTop Mk III Linux laptop, Google Prism
- Xfce’s Apps Update for August 2022: Xfdashboard 1.0, WebP support in Screenshooter
- Armbian 22.08 is out with Linux 5.19, Wayland by default for KDE Plasma, PiKVM support
- Nitrux 2.4 is here with Linux kernel 5.19, KDE Gear 22.08, and new Maui apps
- OBS Studio 28.0 arrives with 10-bit color support, HDR video encoding, and Qt 6 port
- Canonical accepts Ubuntu Unity as official Ubuntu flavor starting with Ubuntu 22.10
- Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS is out with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- VirtualBox 6.1.38 brings initial support for Linux kernel 6.0, improvements
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and 20.04 LTS users get new kernel update, 9 vulnerabilities patched
- Looks like Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) will be powered by Linux kernel 5.19
- digiKam 7.8 open-source digital photo manager is here with new camera support, more
- First Arch Linux ISO powered by Linux kernel 5.19 is now available for download
Linux distributions released this week
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.5
- Regata OS 22.0.5
- ArchEX Linux 220904 Mini
- Garuda Linux 220904 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 220903 dr460nized gaming
- Garuda Linux 220903 KDE Lite
- Garuda Linux 220903 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220903 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220903 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 220903 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220903 MATE
- Garuda Linux 220903 i3
- Garuda Linux 220903 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220903 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220903 Wayfire
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 GNOME
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 Xfce
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 Budgie
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 Cinnamon
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 MATE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 Enlightenment
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 LXQt
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 LXDE
- NuTyX GNU/Linux 22.09.3 Openbox
- Arch Linux 2022.09.03
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.2 (Win11 Theme)
- Linuxfx 11.2.22.04.2 (Win10 Theme)
- Deepin Linux 20.7
- T2 SDK 22.9
- Archman Linux 20220901 Xfce
- Ubuntu 20.04.5 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 20.04.5 LTS
- Kubuntu 20.04 LTS
- Xubuntu 20.04.5 LTS
- Lubuntu 20.04.5 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 20.04.5 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 20.04.5 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 20.04.5 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 20.04.5 LTS
- ArchEX Linux 220901
- Nitrux 2.4
- MX Linux 21.2 Xfce (AHS)
- MX Linux 21.2 Xfce
- MX Linux 21.2 Fluxbox
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GNU awk 5.2.0
- DBeaver 22.2.0
- Sigil 1.9.20
- GNU Grep 3.8
- OBS Studio 28.0.1
- Chromium 105.0.5195.102
- snapd 2.57.2
- less 608
- PipeWire 0.3.57
- Calibre 6.4
- Nmap 7.93
- VirtualBox 6.1.38
- PHP 8.1.10
- VueScan 9.7.91
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.2.1
- FFmpeg 5.1.1
- Linux kernel 5.19.6
- Linux kernel 5.15.64 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.140 LTS
- cURL 7.85.0
- MAME 0.247
- qBittorrent 4.4.5
- WordPress 6.0.2
- Git 2.37.3
- QEMU 7.1.0
- Mozilla Firefox 104.0.1
- digiKam 7.8.0
- Tor Browser 11.5.2
- SciTE 5.3.0
Coming up next week
- New KDE Plasma 5.25 point release
- New KDE Gear 22.08 point release
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
