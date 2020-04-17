Akademy 2020 and GUADEC 2020 Linux Events Move to Online Conferences

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Akademy and GUADEC events hosted by the KDE and GNOME projects have moved to online conferences.

If you had plans on attending Linux and Open Source conferences this year, think again because the coronavirus has changed the way we live, work, and communicate.

As I believed, various of the upcoming Linux events have either been canceled, delayed, or moved to online conferences. Of course, the latter is the best move organizers can do right now.

Earlier this month, when I reported about the release date for the forthcoming GNOME 3.38 desktop environment, due for release on September 16th, 2020, I told you that GUADEC 2020 might take place entirely online.

And it happened! Just a day after I wrote the article, the GNOME Project announced that GUADEC 2020 moves to online conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was initially planned to be hosted in Zacatecas, Mexico.

“Although over three months away, there is no way we could ensure that the event could continue in a way that would keep our community safe,” said Neil McGovern, Executive Director of the GNOME Foundation. “It is with a heavy heart that, after consultation with the local organizing team, we won’t be visiting Mexico with GUADEC this year.”

A few days ago, the KDE Project also announced that their upcoming Akademy 2020 event scheduled for later this year will move to online conference due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Of course, this changes nothing. Both Akademy 2020 and GUADEC 2020 will offer the same high quality content, just streamed over the Internet. Better yet, you don’t even have to spend money on flights and accommodation anymore, so more people could join these events.

Also, the dates have not been changed. Therefore, GUADEC 2020 is scheduled for 22nd – 28th of July and Akademy 2020 will take place between 4th and 11th September.

Image: KDE