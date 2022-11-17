AlmaLinux 9.1 Released with Security Enhancements and Updated Tools, Based on RHEL 9.1

The AlmaLinux Foundation informs 9to5Linux.com today about the general availability of AlmaLinux 9.1 as the first minor update to the latest and greatest AlmaLinux 9 operating systems for those who want a free and open-source alternative to RHEL 9 or CentOS Stream 9.

Based on the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 operating system, AlmaLinux 9.1 is here a 1:1 binary compatible distro with RHEL, it’s powered by Linux kernel 5.14.0-160.el9, and it’s available for 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and IBM System z (s390x) architectures.

This release was announced during the SuperComputing 2022 (SC22) HPC Conference focusing on security and open hybrid cloud innovation. It introduces Keylime, a remote machine attestation tool that uses the TPM (Trusted Platform Module) technology to let you verify and continuously monitor the integrity of your remote machines.

In addition, AlmaLinux 9.1 comes with SELinux (Security-Enhanced Linux) 3.4, a release that introduces new features like support for SHA-256 in the semodule tool, new policy utilities in the libsepol-utils package, and parallel relabeling to improve relabeling performance. XMLStarlet, a new tool to parse, transform, query, validate, and edit XML files, is also present in this release, which was also added to the AlmaLinux 8.7 release earlier this week.

“AlmaLinux is used heavily in HPC and other hybrid cloud environments and AlmaLinux 9.1 includes improvements that support users no matter what they’re running. We continue to respond to community needs by providing a Linux distribution that is enterprise-ready, free, secure, easy to use, dependable and quick to release after upstream,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation board. “Building the preferred CentOS successor takes hard work, but we are committed to providing a free and open, community owned and governed, enterprise-grade Linux operating system.”

AlmaLinux 9.1 also includes updated dynamic languages, command-line tools, compiler toolsets, performance tools and debuggers, performance monitoring tools, and infrastructure services. These include GCC 12, LLVM 14.0.0, Rust 1.62, Go 1.18, PHP 8.1, Ruby 3.1, Node.js 18, Apache 2.4.53, GNU C Library 2.34, GNU Binutils 2.35.2, GDB 10.2, Valgrind 3.19, SystemTap 4.7, Dyninst 12.1.0, PCP 5.3.7, Grafana 7.5.13, elfutils 0.187, Chrony 4.2, Unbound 1.16.2, frr 8.2.2, and many others.

AlmaLinux 9.1 is available for download right now, for new installations, from the official website as Full (DVD), Minimal, and Boot ISO images for the aforementioned hardware architectures. Existing AlmaLinux 9.0 users will be able to update their installations to version 9.1 by using the built-in package manager.

