Alpine Linux 3.15 Released with Linux 5.15 LTS, GNOME 41, and UEFI Secure Boot Support

The Alpine Linux development team released today Alpine Linux 3.15 as the latest stable version of this lightweight and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution based on musl libc, OpenRC, and BusyBox.

Alpine Linux 3.15 is here more than five months after Alpine Linux 3.14 to provide those who want to use this security-oriented distribution on their computers with some of the most recent technologies.

As you can imagine, this is a major update and it’s the first release of Alpine Linux to be powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, which brings numerous new features and enhancements.

Highlights of this release include initial support for UEFI Secure Boot on the 64-bit (x86_64) architecture, support for disk encryption in the installer, support for out-of-tree kernel modules via AKMS (inspired by DKMS), gzip compressed kernel modules, and SimpleDRM as default in-kernel framebuffer driver for a flicker-free boot.

On top of these new features, Alpine Linux 3.15 comes with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, including the GNOME 41 and KDE Plasma 5.23 desktop environments (available for installation in the archives), LLVM 12, XOrg Server 21.1, Rust 1.56, Ruby 3.0, Kea 2.0, Node.js 16.13, OpenLDAP 2.6, PostgreSQL 14, as well as OpenJDK 17.

Among other noteworthy changes, Alpine Linux 3.15 adds support for simultaneous installation of multiple major versions of PostreSQL to facilitate upgrades, removes qt5-qtwebkit and related packages, deprecates the MIPS64 port, uses new 4096 bit RSA keys for package signatures, and no longer enables IPv6 forwarding for radvd.

You can download Alpine Linux 3.15 right now from the official website, where you’ll be able to choose from Standard, Extended, Netboot, Raspberry Pi, Generic ARM, Mini Root Filesystem, Virtual, and Xen flavors for 64-bit, 32-bit, AArch64 (ARM64), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and IBM System z (s390x) architectures.

Existing Alpine Linux 3.14 users will be able to upgrade their installations to the new version using the apk upgrade --available command. For more details, check out the release announcement page.

