Alpine Linux 3.17 Officially Released with Full Rust Support, OpenSSL 3.0 by Default

Natanael Copa announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.17 as the latest stable release of this security-focused Linux distribution based on musl, BusyBox, and OpenRC.

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.15 LTS kernel series, Alpine Linux 3.17 is here six months after Alpine Linux 3.16 and comes with OpenSSL 3.0 as the default OpenSSL implementation, Rust support on all available architectures, and support for the latest GNOME 43 and KDE Plasma 5.26 desktop environments.

Alpine Linux 3.17 also ships with some of the most recent GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies like GCC 12, LLVM 15, GNU Bash 5.2, Kea 2.2, Perl 5.36, PostgreSQL 15, Node.js 18.12 LTS and 19.1, Ceph 17.2, Go 1.19, Rust 1.64, and .NET 7.0.100.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release deprecates the PHP 8.0 version, moves the ISC Kea open-source DHCP server to the main repository for long-time support, and moves the ISC DHCP implementation to the community repository, urging DHCP uses to migrate to Kea.

You can download Alpine Linux 3.7 right now from the official website, where you’ll find ISO images for 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), ARMv7, 32-bit (x86), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and IBM System z (s390x) hardware architectures in Standard, Extended, Netboot, Raspberry Pi, Generic ARM, and Mini Root Filesystem editions.

As usual, existing Alpine Linux users will be able to upgrade their installations using the default package management systems. To do that, run the apk upgrade --available command in a terminal emulator.

Last updated 7 hours ago