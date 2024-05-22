Alpine Linux 3.20 Released with Initial Support for 64-Bit RISC-V, KDE Plasma 6

The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.20 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.

Coming five and a half months after Alpine Linux 3.19, the Alpine Linux 3.20 release is still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and introduces initial support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, as well as support for the latest GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.

Under the hood, the new Alpine Linux release has up-to-date components, including LLVM 18, Node.js 20.10 LTS, Python 3.12, Ruby 3.3, Rust 1.78, Crystal 1.12, Go 1.22, and .NET 8.0. It also adds support for the Sway 1.9 tiling Wayland compositor and renames the yq package to yq-go .

Alpine Linux 3.20 is available for download right now from the official website as Standard, Extended, Netboot, Raspberry Pi, Generic ARM, and Mini Root Filesystem editions for 64-bit (x86_64), AArch64 (ARM64), ARMv7, 32-bit (x86), PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le), and IBM System z (s390x) architectures.

Existing Alpine Linux users can upgrade their installations using the default package management system by running the apk upgrade --available command in a terminal emulator or virtual console. More details about the changes included in Alpine Linux 3.20 are available on the release announcement page.

Alpine Linux is a security-oriented and lightweight Linux-based distribution based on the musl C standard library and the BusyBox software suite that provides several Unix utilities in a single executable file. It doesn’t have a specific graphical environment by default, allowing users to customize their installations fully.

Alpine Linux uses OpenRC as the default init system, a dependency-based init system for Unix-like operating systems that maintains compatibility with the system-provided init system.

