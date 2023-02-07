An Early Look at the Official Fedora Budgie and Sway Spins

The upcoming Fedora Linux 38 release will offer official Fedora Budgie and Sway spins featuring the Budgie desktop environment and Sway tilling window manager. Here’s an early look!

As I reported earlier this year, the upcoming Fedora Linux 38 release will get two new official spins featuring the modern and lightweight Budgie desktop environment, as well as the Sway tiling window manager and Wayland compositor.

Of course, these will be available to the general public later this Spring and as a beta preview version later in March 2023. As usual, I wanted you to be the first to take an early look at these two new Fedora Linux 38 spins, just in case you have plans to switch to Budgie or Sway with the Fedora Linux 38 release because they look hot.

The first ISO release of the Fedora Budgie spin was cooked by our friend Joshua Strobl (lead developer of the Budgie desktop environment and ex-Solus maintainer) based on Fedora Rawhide, and let me tell you that it looks pretty cool.

Fedora Linux 38 Budgie Spin

I love everything about it, from the choice of desktop wallpaper to the clean layout featuring a single panel at the bottom of the screen. You can get the latest Budgie 10.7 release with all its cool new features and enhancements.

The Budgie desktop in Fedora Linux 38 comes in a dark style by default using the Materia Dark desktop theme with the good-looking Papirus icon theme and GNOME’s Adwaita theme for the mouse cursor.

Default apps include Cinnamon’s Nemo file manager, MATE’s Atril document viewer and Eye of MATE image viewer, Xfce’s Parole media player, GNOME’s Rhythmbox music player, GNOME Terminal and Calculator app, as well as the popular Mozilla Firefox web browser. You also get Budgie’s in-house built Budgie Screenshot utility.

Fedora Linux 38 Sway Spin

On the other hand, the Fedora Sway spin, which is created and maintained by the creators of the Sway tiling window manager, is probably everything you would expect from a tiling WM, especially if you’re looking for a drop-in replacement for the i3 window manager, which already has an official Fedora Spin.

I’m not much into tiling window managers, so I hope you find the Fedora Sway spin to your liking when Fedora Linux 38 hits the streets in late April or early May 2023. This spin offers a minimal live system and was mainly created to reduce the number of steps needed to install and use the Sway WM.

