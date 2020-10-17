antiX 19.3 Released with Wi-Fi Switch and LibreOffice 7.0, Latest Debian Buster Updates

antiX 19.3 systemd-free distribution arrives as a new maintenance update to the latest antiX 19 series with various updated components and some new features.

Coming seven months after antiX 19.2, the antiX 19.3 release is here to introduce a new tool called Wi-Fi Switch, which can be used to select the Wi-Fi manager of your choice. Users, will be able to choose between the default Connman or the optional Ceni Wi-Fi connection managers.

On top of that, the default IceWM window manager has been updated to version 1.8.3 in this release, which is the first to move to the newest Firefox ESR release, version 78.3, and also include the latest LibreOffice 7.0 office suite. Also, the mps-youtube terminal-based YouTube player and downloader was updated with a fix for an apt_key bug.

Other than that, this release comes with the latest firmware backported from the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories, improved and updated locales, as well as various security updates from the stable Debian Buster series. Under the hood, antiX 19.3 is powered by the Linux 4.9.235 LTS kernel with better support for old and new hardware.

antiX 19.3 is fully systemd-free and remains based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series. It ships with SysVinit or runit init schemes. You can download the 64-bit or 32-bit live ISO images right now from the official website or using the download links below.

As usual, antiX is available in four flavors, including the antiX-full edition with the IceWM window manager by default, as well as Fluxbox, JWM and Herbstluftwm as optional WMs, the antiX-base edition, which is identical with the antiX-full but doesn’t include the full LibreOffice office suite, as well as the antiX-core and antiX-net editions without a graphical interface.

