Arch Linux-Based EndeavourOS ARM Launches for ARM Devices

The wait is finally over! EndeavourOS ARM was officially launched today for devices powered by an ARM processor, based on Arch Linux ARM.

Two months ago, I wrote about the upcoming launch of EndeavourOS ARM, when the Arch Linux-based distribution celebrated its first anniversary. But today is the day, and the Linux community can now finally download the mobile version of EndeavourOS if they want to install it on their ARM devices.

Basically, EndeavourOS ARM is a port of Arch Linux ARM, but packing all the benefits of the EndeavourOS distribution, which is the successor to Antergos Linux (formerly Cinnarch), making life a bit easier for those who want to use Arch Linux.

For installations, it uses an installation script similar to that of Arch Linux ARM, supporting almost the same desktop environments, including GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, MATE, LXQt, Cinnamon, Budgie, as well as the i3 window manager.

In theory, it supports the same devices as Arch Linux ARM, see here for a full list. However, the EndeavourOS team is currently small, being a new project and all that, so they weren’t able to test EndeavourOS ARM on all those devices, reporting best results only with the most powerful of them, such as Odroid N2, Odroid N2+, Odroid XU4, and Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

Of course, EndeavourOS will also run on other popular ARM devices, including those from the Raspberry Pi family and PINE64’s PineBook Pro laptop. In addition, it can be used to create a headless server or an ARM-based NAS (Network-attached storage) computer.

But as with all new projects, your help is needed. If you have one of the ARM devices supported by Arch Linux ARM, you are invited to download EndeavourOS ARM from the official website and take it for a spin to see what works and what doesn’t.

Image: EndeavourOS

