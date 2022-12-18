Arch Linux-Based SystemRescue 9.06 Toolkit Adds Xfce 4.18 and New Bootable USB Creator

Two months after the last release, SystemRescue (formerly known as SystemRescueCd) Linux system rescue toolkit has been updated today to version 9.06, a release that adds new options to the boot menu, updated components, and new tools.

SystemRescue 9.06 is here with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.18 desktop environment. We could say that this is the first ISO release of a GNU/Linux distribution that ships with Xfce 4.18, but SystemRescue is not a full-fledged desktop system as it’s designed mainly as a bootable medium for administrating or repairing your system.

This release updates the Memtest86+ memory tester to version 6.00 for UEFI in the GRUB boot menu, adds the pacman-faketime command to workaround expired package signing keys, and adds support for serial consoles (ttyS0,115200n8) in the bootloader and boot options.

Two new packages have been added in SystemRescue 9.06, namely the inxi full-featured CLI system information tool and the libfaketime library (needed for pacman-faketime ). On top of that, this release updates the dovnc option to act as dostartx again and reduces the boot menu timeout until the automatic boot of the default boot option to 30 seconds.

Also worth noting is the fact that this release adds two new options, namely “bash_history” and “hosts,” to the “sysconfig” scope of the YAML config file and embeds the isomd5sum tool for working with md5sum implanted in ISO images to prevent accidental corruption.

With this release, the SystemRescue devs have also released a new tool for creating bootable USB flash drives. The tool is called SystemRescue USB Writer ( sysrescueusbwriter ) and it’s distributed as an AppImage that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution. It’s a CLI tool that creates a writable FAT filesystem.

SystemRescue 9.06 is available for download right now from the official website for 64-bit or 32-bit systems. You can write the ISO image to a USB flash drive using the new SystemRescue USB Writer utility, which is now the recommended USB installation method on Linux systems.

