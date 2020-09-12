Arch Linux-Based SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 Adds Two New Hex Editors, Linux 5.4.64 LTS

SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 has been released today as a maintenance update to this free live Linux distribution based on Arch Linux and designed specifically for general system administration tasks.

Coming one and a half month after the previous release, SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 is here to continue the great SystemRescueCd 6.1 series by adding some new apps and various other enhancements. For example, the distro now includes two new hexadecimal text editors, namely HexEdit and GHex.

HexEdit is a great open-source hex editor that allows you to edit any file of any size in hexadecimal, decimal and ASCII formats. On the other hand, GHex is a hex editor for the GNOME desktop environment that lets you view and edit any file in either hex or ASCII formats.

This release also updates the BIOS and UEFI boot menus to make their descriptions, resolution, and colors more consistent. On top of that, the both the BIOS and UEFI boot menus now feature a new entry that lets users use the nomodeset parameter that instructs the kernel to not load video drivers and use basic display drivers instead.

BIOS boot menu

UEFI boot menu

Last but not least, this release adds support for downloading autorun scripts from more secure HTTPS sources. Of course, many of the included packages have been updated to new versions, and you can see the full list of installed packages here.

Under the hood, SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 is powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4.64 LTS kernel, which should provide users with better hardware support and stronger security.

SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 is available for download right now from the official website or via the direct download links below for either 64-bit or 32-bit systems. The live session uses the lightweight Xfce 4.14 desktop environment on top of X11, which you have to manually start from the command-line with the startx command.

Last updated 2 hours ago