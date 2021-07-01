Arch Linux Inspired KaOS Linux Jumps in the KDE Plasma 5.22 Bandwagon

KaOS Linux, a distribution built from scratch and inspired by the famous Arch Linux operating system with a focus on KDE and Qt software, has a new release ready to conquer your computers.

KaOS Linux 2021.06 is now available for download as the first ISO release of the distribution to ship with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment by default. The second point release, KDE Plasma 5.22.2, is included, along with the KDE Gear 21.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.83 software suites, all built on Qt 5.15.2.

It’s good to see KaOS Linux jumping into the KDE Plasma 5.22 bandwagon as it gives users more options if they want to use the latest desktop environment on their personal computers. Right now, you can try the Plasma 5.22 desktop on KDE neon, Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, PCLinuxOS, and Kubuntu 21.04.

These great KDE Plasma updates come accompanied by the Maliit virtual keyboard, which was recently ported to Wayland. A KCM (KConfig Module) is available in System Settings to let you fully configure Maliit.

On top of that, the installer, Calamares, has been updated with two new QML modules, namely the Package Chooser module with a clearer and more consistent layout, as well as the offline Locale module.

All new Package Chooser QML module

Offline Locale QML module

As with all new KaOS Linux release, the new one is packed with up-to-date core components like Glib2 2.68.3 with the whole glib/gobject group updated, Mesa 21.1.3, NetworkManager 1.32.0, GRUB 2.06, systemd 248.3, Dracut 055, Boost 1.76.0, ICU 69.1, Git 2.32.0, Kmod 29, Hwids 20210613, Protobuf 3.17, Poppler 21.06.1, and ZSTD 1.5.0.

Under the hood, the KaOS Linux 2021.06 is powered by the Linux 5.12 kernel series, but Linux kernel 5.13 should be there soon enough. If you want to give KaOS Linux a try, you can download the latest release right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below.

Since this is a rolling-release distro, existing users don’t need to download the new ISO image. To keep your installations up to date and receive all the goodies mentioned above, all you have to do is run the sudo pacman -Syu command.

Last updated 1 day ago