Arch Linux’s First ISO Release in 2023 Is Out and It’s Powered by Linux Kernel 6.1

Arch Linux is the first GNU/Linux distribution to kick off 2023 with a new ISO release targeting those who want to deploy Arch Linux on new computers, chroot into an existing one to repair it, or just reinstall their systems.

Arch Linux 2023.01.01 is not only Arch Linux’s first ISO release in 2023, but it’s also Arch Linux’s first ISO release powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.1 kernel series. This means that you’re getting better hardware support out of the box when booting the new Arch Linux ISO on some computers.

Linux kernel 6.1.1 is being used by default on the new Arch Linux ISO release since the latest Linux 6.1.2 kernel release that arrived on New Year’s Eve is still in the Testing repos (you’ll get it as an update after the installation). Linux kernel 6.1 arrived in Arch Linux’s repositories on December 22nd, 2022, for existing users.

Arch Linux’s installer, archinstall, is still at version 2.5.2 (the latest at the moment of writing) on the new ISO release, bringing fixes for fast block devices like NVMe drives, a /etc/locale.gen bug with the en_US.UTF-8 UTF-8 locale, a bug where Archiso showed up as a selectable drive, and some spelling errors.

Without further ado, you can download Arch Linux 2023.01.01 right now from the official website, or by clicking on the direct download link below, if you plan on deploying Arch Linux on new computers or reinstalling your existing installation.

Existing Arch Linux users do not have to download the new ISO release, but just run the sudo pacman -Syu command in their favorite terminal emulator app to keep their installations up to date at all times. We remind new users that Arch Linux follows a rolling-release model where you install once and receive updates forever.

