Arch Linux’s First ISO Release Powered by Linux Kernel 5.12 Is Out Now

If you’ve been waiting for an Arch Linux ISO release powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.12 kernel series, the wait is now finally over.

Arch Linux 2021.06.01 is now available for download and it’s the first monthly ISO snapshot of the popular and powerful GNU/Linux distribution to ship with Linux kernel 5.12 by default. Linux 5.12.8 is included as default kernel, which is the latest point release in the Linux 5.12 series at the moment of writing.

Of course, Linux kernel 5.12 introduces better hardware support, making Arch Linux compatible with more systems. Highlights include support for the Lenovo IdeaPad platform profile, support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 2, supports the Raspberry Pi camera module, as well as support for PS5 DualSense controllers.

Apart from the Linux 5.12 kernel, the new ISO release includes all the latest updates and security patches so you won’t have to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

With that in mind, the Arch Linux 2021.06.01 release is here mostly for those who want to deploy the lightweight and customizable GNU/Linux distribution on new computers or those who want to reinstall.

Otherwise, existing users don’t need to download the new ISO image, but only to make sure their systems are up to date by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator or by using their favorite graphical package manager.

Without any further ado, you can download Arch Linux 2021.06.01 right now from the official website or by using the direct download link below.

Last updated 22 hours ago