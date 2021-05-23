Ardour 6.7 Open-Source DAW Released with Dedicated “Recorder” Tab, Many Improvements

The open-source and cross-platform DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) software Ardour 6.7 has been released and it’s now available to download for all supported platforms, including Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Ardour 6.7 comes about three months after Ardour 6.6 and introduces a dedicated “Recorder” tab or window that offers some advantages when recoding audio. For example, it provides a more compact view of the record and monitor status, a simplified timeline, support for renaming hardware inputs to match the studio connections, as well as a high-precision meter with peak-hold for every hardware input.

“Every hardware input has a high-precision meter with peak-hold, a scrolling waveform history so you can recognize your source signals, and a PFL solo button to listen to that signal,” said the devs.

The new release also introduces a new “Streaming” preset option for the export feature that defines the right defaults, especially loudness levels, for popular audio streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, SoundCloud, or YouTube, and allows you to import SMF (MIDI) cue markers as global markers.

As with every new Ardour release, there are numerous improvements and bug fixes for every platform or for a specific one. In the case of Ardour 6.7, there’s ALSA (Advanced Linux Sound Architecture) improvements for Linux systems, such as a new option for interleaved access, better swapped systemic latencies, and the ability to correctly handle asymmetric systemic latencies.

Also for Linux systems, the VST3 plugin interface has been improved to prevent the registration of multiple identical file descriptors. It’s also important to notice here that this is the last Ardour release to support Linux systems that ship with a libstdc++ (GNU C++ Library) version prior to 5.x.

Among other noteworthy improvements implemented in Ardour 6.7, there’s a revamped LAN dialog, the ability to simultaneously select the “all-in” and “all-disk” monitoring options, renaming of the “Plugin Manager” to “Plugin Selector,” fade in/out support of input for AFL/PFL, a new A/PFL button to foldback strip, zero-latency convolver for Lua scripts, as well as revamped export loudness normalization.

Moreover, the preferences window/tab was significantly re-organized, there’s a new preference to force the auto-spilled automation-lanes to stay visible at all times, the cursor is now visible on the mixer strip gain entry, the visual contrast of insensitive faders was increased, and -90dB is now used as default threshold for silence trim during export instead of -inf dB.

The Clear Gray RecBox and Cubasish theme colors have been updated as well, and there’s better support for Mackie Control, new binding maps for Maschine Mikro MK2 and Alesis VI25 hardware, and improved Lua scripting. For more details, check out the full release notes. You can download Ardour 6.7 right now from the official website.

Image credits: Paul Davis

