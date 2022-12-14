Ardour 7.2 Open-Source DAW Brings Support for Compressed Ogg/Opus Audio, New MIDI Input Port

One and a half months after Ardour 7.1, Paul Davis and the team behind this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital audio workstation (DAW) released Ardour 7.2 as a modest update to the software that brings various new features and improvements.

Some exciting new features in this release include support for compressed Ogg/OPUS audio files as Ardour can now decode and encode Ogg/Opus files without relying on the command-line for post-processing. This change requires the libsndfile 1.0.29 or later library to be installed on your GNU/Linux system.

Another interesting change is a new MIDI input port designed specifically to control trigger Cue slots, along with a new MIDI Learn feature for trigger slots. Moreover, Ardour 7.2 introduces support for MIDI-based control surfaces and the ability to import lyrics from MIDI files as region markers.

For Linux and macOS users, this release improves TouchOSC support by making it easier for users to discover and connect to Ardour only by tapping the Browse button, without manually adding the IP address. On top of that, Ardour 7.2 adds the ability to save, recall, and fetch status feedback from mixer scenes via the OSC protocol.

This release also makes the audio/MIDI monitor modes more consistent by using hardware monitoring for audio tracks, adding support for tracks to monitor both Input and Disk when not recording MIDI, adding support for Opaque MIDI regions to obscure regions below them, and allowing MIDI tracks to always monitor Input as a fallback.

Among other noteworthy changes, Ardour 7.2 introduces new action and shortcut to let you add a BBT marker at playhead, improves the way Ardour names files from bounced regions, improves the new implementation of the tempo map introduced in Ardour 7.0, updates the themes, and fixes many bugs.

Check out the full release notes on the project’s website for extra reading. Ardour 7.2 is available for download from the official website as a source tarball that you’ll have to compile on your GNU/Linux system.

You can also install Ardour from your distro’s software repositories, or, if you want to support the development pay $1.00 USD or more to get the latest binary from the official website.

Image credits: Ardour/Paul Davis

